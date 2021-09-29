Pregnant women need the COVID vaccine, state health commissioners say





Pregnant women must be vaccinated against COVID-19, India’s top doctor Said on wednesday.. Dr. Chris Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, said pregnant women who developed the disease not only had worse self-outcomes than non-pregnant women of the same age, but could also affect their pregnancy. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent health recommendation on Wednesday recommending vaccination of women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, planning to become pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future. Only 31% of pregnant women are vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC data show. Just under 46% of pregnant women in Asia are vaccinated, while 25% of Latina women are vaccinated, less than 16% of black women. According to the CDC, more than 125,000 pregnant women nationwide develop COVID-19, of which more than 22,000 are hospitalized and 161 die. In August alone, 22 pregnant women died. Pregnant women at high risk of COVID-19 According to Box, pregnant women are more than twice as likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit as non-pregnant women of the same age who became ill with COVID-19. Also, it is almost three times more likely to be placed on a ventilator. According to the CDC, they have a 70% increased risk of death. Babies born to pregnant women with COVID-19 are also more likely to have a stillbirth or premature birth. “If you’re pregnant, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to get,” Box said. “Don’t put yourself or your baby in unnecessary danger.” Ideally, all women in childbirth would be fully vaccinated before becoming pregnant to protect them from COVID-19, she said. According to Box, there is no evidence that the vaccine can adversely affect childbirth in men or women. To book a vaccination, please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Many vaccination sites also offer carry-on reservations. Contact Shari Rudavsky, an IndyStar reporter. [email protected] Follow her Facebook When twitter: @Srudavsky.

