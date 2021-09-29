How the mask helps protect you from COVID-19

Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s better for everyone to wear a mask, yours The mask can help protect you from COVID-19.Liao Bread by Getty Images / Chugoku Shimbun Wearing a face mask reduces the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 and causes COVID-19, even if you are the only mask wearer in the crowd.

Remember: You need the right mask and the right fit.

Experts say vaccination and wearing community masks provide better protection. the study When wearing masks in public is widespread, it has been shown to significantly reduce community infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One of the reasons for this is that wearing a mask helps protect others. But what if you’re surrounded by people who don’t wear masks? Your mask is still Help protect you , According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). actual, Review “Convincing data,” published earlier this year in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reduced the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and demonstrated the effectiveness of mask wearing in protecting mask wearers. is showing. The authors of the JAMA study continued that the overall community benefit of wearing masks was related to their ability to limit both exhalation and inhalation of viral particles.

Dr. Jan K. Kearney Dean of Public Health and Health Policy and Professor of Medicine at the University of Vermont Lerner Medical College. “Currently, high-level COVID-19 Most US communities“Kearney told Healthline. “COVID-19 spreads among people through larger respiratory droplets and smaller aerosols,” she explained. “Masks protect others by blocking droplets in the air. [those with an infection] — Even if you have no symptoms — Exhale, talk, cough, and sneeze. It also protects the mask wearer and provides personal protection. “ Dr. Ashley LipsAn infectious disease specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center agrees that wearing a mask provides some protection, even if no one else is wearing it. “Wearing a mask helps protect the wearer by reducing the amount of virus that is exposed to breathing,” Lips told Healthline. “Masks work best when everyone in a room or space wears a mask. Also, outdoor activities are generally much safer than indoor activities, but physical distance. In a crowded environment where you can’t put a mask, you need to wear the mask outdoors, “she added.

“NS CDC There is excellent information on different types of masks, especially cloth and disposable masks. We do not recommend wearing bandanas, plastic face shields, or masks with valves. It’s unclear if these will effectively protect us and others, “Kearney said. Lipps explained that a properly worn N95 medical mask provides the best protection. “Next comes cloth masks and surgical masks, which depend on the fit of the face and the type of material used,” says Lips. Effectiveness depends greatly on the type of mask used and the fit, Lips suggested: The mask should fit snugly on the nose and mouth with no gaps on the sides or top.

The performance of disposable surgical masks can be improved by using knots and tacks. Technology, This allows the entire face to be sealed more tightly.

The cloth mask should be made of multiple layers of tightly woven cloth and should be free of exhalation valves and vents.

Wearing a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask provides better protection than using it alone. Kearney recommends checking to see if the mask fits in the mirror. “Say a few sentences to see if the mask slips off your nose or onto your chin. Do you need to keep it back in place? Do you feel a lot of air escaping from the sides? The mask may be too small or too large, or it may not be perfect, “Kearney advised. Kearney said wearing a mask is also important for children. “NS CDC And and other major medical institutions American Academy of Pediatrics With the widespread distribution of Delta variants, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, so schools recommend universal masking (students, teachers, staff, visitors), “Kearney said. I am. “I think the best masks are the ones kids wear. And kids can get on the bus to go to school and then go home again on the bus and wear them indoors all day at school. You have to be able to do it, “she added.