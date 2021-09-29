Health
According to Ontario data, COVID-19 is 60 times more likely to be infected in the ICU if unvaccinated.
New report on COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In Ontario, vaccines have been found to be “very effective” in catching infections, especially in hospitalization for illness.
ReportUnvaccinated individuals are seven times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals announced Tuesday afternoon by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. 25 times, and at ICU due to illness.
Charts released by the Science Table show an increase in cases and hospitalizations for unvaccinated people during the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Ontario, but the percentage of positive cases, especially vaccinated. Hospitalization and ICU use by people is relatively stable over the long term.
According to the science table, Ontario’s fourth wave has been “flattened” and a “widespread” case forecast has been released.
“In my career, few of these vaccines protect me from serious illnesses,” said Dr. Fahadrazak, a member of the Science Advisory Table and a physician. At St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.
“The Ontario data now show that the vaccine is overwhelmingly defensive against COVID-19,” Razak said. “And you can see the effect across three categories.”
Hospitals and ICUs have fully vaccinated individuals (40 as of Wednesday morning according to state data), which is a relatively rare event given the number of vaccinated individuals. is.
“We have a population of about 15 million in Ontario, so as that population grows, we may be hospitalized while still vaccinated,” he said. He added that the chances are 1/25.
As a doctor, he has been caring for COVID-19 patients in the hospital throughout the pandemic.
“Starting with the third wave, I personally did not care for one inpatient patient with fully vaccinated COVID-19. I took care of an unvaccinated patient. I was just there, “Razak said.
The report also points out that the number of cases is generally flat in Ontario, and believes this effect is due to public health measures such as vaccination rates and mandatory masks.
Razak said the importance of vaccination cannot be fully emphasized.
“In medicine, we talk about the risks and benefits of almost every treatment we do,” he said. “This is an example of these vaccines whose benefits outweigh the risks astronomically.”
“We weren’t thinking about others”: A man in Alberta who wasn’t vaccinated while in the ICU at COVID-19
Razak admitted that some people have side effects with the vaccine, but it is “very rare.”
“And we’re talking about vaccines that have been distributed to more than 5 billion people worldwide and have been very carefully monitored and evaluated to look for side effects,” he said.
“On the other hand, this data from Ontario and the data from around the world show how overwhelmingly these vaccines are protected.”
