YouTube Bans Vaccine Controversy Misinformation-New York Times





YouTube said Wednesday that it has banned accounts from some prominent anti-vaccine activists from the platform. Joseph Melcola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.As part of an effort to remove all content that falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous. In the blog post, YouTube said Remove videos that claim that the vaccine does not slow the transmission or contraction of the disease, or content that contains false information about the composition of the vaccine. The claim that the approved vaccine causes autism, cancer, infertility, or that the vaccine contains a tracker is also removed. Google-owned platforms also ban false information about the Covid-19 vaccine. However, YouTube says the new policy extends the rules to misleading claims about long-approved vaccines, such as vaccines against measles and hepatitis B, and falsehoods about vaccines in general. Personal testimony about vaccines, content about vaccine policies and new vaccine trials, and past videos of vaccine successes or failures can be left on the site. “Today’s policy update is an important step in addressing false information about vaccines and health on the platform, and we are fully committed to providing high quality information to our users,” the company said in a statement. We will continue to invest. “

In addition to banning Dr. Mercola and Kennedy, YouTube has deleted accounts from other prominent vaccination activists such as Erin Elizabeth and Sherri Tenpenny, a spokeswoman for the company said. The new policy will make YouTube more consistent with Facebook and Twitter. During February Facebook said Remove falsely claimed posts about the vaccine, such as withdrawing the claim that the vaccine causes autism or that it is safer to get the coronavirus than to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the platform continues to be a popular destination for people discussing false information, such as unfounded claims. The drug ivermectin is an effective treatment for Covid-19.. March, Twitter Introduce your own policy It explained the penalties for sharing lies about viruses and vaccines.But to the company 5 “strike” rules Before permanently banning people for violating the coronavirus false alarm policy. Accounts of prominent anti-vaccination activists such as Dr. Mercola and Kennedy remain active on Facebook and Twitter, but Facebook-owned Instagram has suspended Kennedy’s account. Misinformation researchers have long pointed to a surge in anti-vaccine content on social networks as a factor in vaccine hesitation, including lower adoption of Covid-19 vaccines in more conservative states. YouTube videos often act as a source of content, reportedly spread by word of mouth on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and may record tens of millions of views.

