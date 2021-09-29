Ontario reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for 2 consecutive days

Ontario reports 495 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Wednesday for the second consecutive day is less than 500. The total number of cases in the state is currently 585,502.

Of the 495 new cases recorded, 302 were unvaccinated, 36 were partially vaccinated, 115 were fully vaccinated, and 42 were unvaccinated. ..

According to wednesday report, 107 were recorded in Toronto, 39 in Ottawa and Hamilton, 35 in the York region, 33 in the Peel and Windsor-Essex regions, and 32 in the Niagara region.

All other local public health departments reported less than 30 new cases in state reports.

With eight more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,723.

read more: According to the science table, Ontario’s fourth wave has been “flattened” and a “widespread” case forecast has been released.

Vaccination, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, 38,297 vaccines (14,916 on the first shot and 23,381 on the second shot) were administered on the final day.

Over 10.5 million people are fully immunized with two doses, which is 80.7 percent of the eligible (12+) population. The initial dose range is 86.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 570,790 Ontario residents COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 97 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 760 from the previous day.

There are currently 4,989 active cases in Ontario, down from 5,262 the day before and 5,851 on September 22. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 610, down from yesterday’s 606 and down from 692 last week. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 700.

The government said 36,404 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. There are 19,128 tests currently under investigation.

The positive rate of the test reached 1.7%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 1.8%.

Hospitalization in Ontario

In Ontario, 292 patients (down 23 from the previous day) in the COVID-19 general ward, 172 patients (down 8) in the intensive care unit, and 149 patients (3) in the ventilator intensive care unit. Decrease) was reported.

At the peak of the third wave, the worst wave of hospitalization, the state examined as many as 900 patients in the COVID ICU and about 2,400 patients in the general ward.

State officials recently announced that they would begin including the immunization status of people hospitalized for COVID-19 as part of them. Daily COVID-19 data report. They said new datasets will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

In patients in general wards with COVID, 123 were unvaccinated, 7 were partially vaccinated, and 32 were fully vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 99 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated, and 8 were fully vaccinated.

read more: The TTC union has returned by telling staff not to disclose the COVID-19 vaccination status to their employers.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have listed data on the breakdown of new VOCs (variant of concern) detected in the state so far.

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the UK): 146,465 variant cases, up four from the previous day. This strain dominated the third wave of Ontario.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC (first detected in India): 18,569 variant cases, up 61 from the previous day. This strain dominates the fourth wave of Ontario.

B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa) “Beta”: 1,502 variant cases. This has not changed since the previous day.

“Gamma” P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,228 variant cases, one case removed from the previous day.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, in daily reports, there may be more variant cases than overall cases.

















2:51

Ontario aims to have more inspectors to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine certificate





Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

291,631 are male — an increase of 225 cases.

There are 289,734 women, an increase of 265 cases.

There are 16,426 people under the age of 4 and an increase of 22 cases.

29,606 are 5-11, an increase of 62.

52,276 are between the ages of 12 and 19 with an increase of 40 cases.

221,007 are 20-39, an increase of 191.

164,403 people are 40-59 people, an increase of 133 cases.

75,867 people are 60 to 79, an increase of 44 cases.

25,806 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 4 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 6

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 95

Reported deaths between ages 40-59: 663 (+2)

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 3,165 (+4)

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,793 (+2)

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Case studies between students and staff in Ontario schools

in the meantime, Government figures show Currently, there are 808 of the 4,844 schools in Ontario, with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 170 new COVID-19 cases at school — 159 among students and 11 among staff.

There are 1,582 active infections in both students and staff, up from 1,564 active cases reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the positive case, one school was closed.

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ontario Ministry of Nursing, 3,817 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in nursing care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from the previous day. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 17 outbreaks in housing, which is the same as the previous day.

The ministry also showed that there are currently 54 active cases among long-term care residents and 39 active cases among staff, both of which increased by 2 on the final day.

