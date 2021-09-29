CDC for Pregnant Women: Vaccinated against Covid-19





According to the CDC, women who are trying or planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding should also be vaccinated, but only 31% of pregnant women are vaccinated. As a result, there are thousands of pregnant women in the hospital and more than 160 have died.

“The CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known or potential risks,” the agency said. Said with a health warning.

“As of September 27, 2021, pregnant people have reported COVID-19 cases confirmed by more than 125,000 tests, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.” I added.

The CDC said 22 pregnant women died in August alone. This is the worst month of the pandemic. “The 2021 COVID-19-related hospitalization monitoring network (COVID-NET) data shows that approximately 97% of pregnant women hospitalized (either illness or delivery or childbirth) with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Indicates that was unvaccinated, “said the health warning.

Mothers are not the only risk. Pregnant Covid-19 can cause babies born prematurely or very ill and must go directly to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “Other adverse pregnancy outcomes such as stillbirth have been reported,” the CDC said. The CDC said in a statement, “Vaccination rates are highest in pregnant Asians (45.7%), lower in Hispanic or Latino pregnant women (25%), and in black pregnant women (15.6%). The lowest. “ “Pregnancy is both a special time and a stressful time. Pregnancy during a pandemic is an additional concern for families. If you are pregnant or considering a pregnancy, tell your healthcare provider about the protective benefits of COVID. It is highly recommended to consult. -19 vaccines to keep your baby and yourself safe, “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. On Tuesday, Warrensky told the White House’s Covid-19 briefing that studies show that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women. Pregnant women are also encouraged to be vaccinated against the flu. “We are fortunate to have extraordinary safety data for all these vaccines, and we know that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness, hospitalization and ventilation,” Warensky said in a briefing on Tuesday. Said. “They are also at increased risk of adverse events to their babies. At any time during pregnancy or lactation, there are data showing that the vaccine is actually safe and effective and there are no adverse events. To the baby, “Wallensky added. “In fact, we have actually confirmed that some of the antibodies from the vaccine can pass through the baby and actually protect the baby.” Similar to influenza, the immune system activated in the mother’s body. System proteins are transmitted to the fetus. Last week, Dr. Dana Meaney Delman, leader of maternal immunization at the CDC, told the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board about the concerns of pregnant women. “Currently, the number of pregnant women admitted to the ICU in July and August is increasing,” Meenie Delman said at the conference. She said this trend continued until September. “The number of deaths reported in August is the highest reported in any month since the pandemic began,” added Meenie Delman. “We know that pregnant people with Covid-19 can be very ill. Some die and others experience pregnancy and newborn complications. “We know that some children grow up without a mother thanks to Covid. We know that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. During pregnancy, after delivery, and breastfeeding. If you are pregnant, are currently pregnant, or are likely to become pregnant in the future, get the vaccine. “

