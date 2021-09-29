A new study found that one-third of patients showed symptoms after a few months: Coronavirus UpdateExBulletin





Switch captions Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP New studies show that symptoms of COVID-19 persist or recur in more than one-third of all people with the disease for several months after diagnosis, and the number of so-called long COVID cases was previously considered. It can be more than it was. In study Published in journal on Tuesday PLOS medicine, Researchers found that about 36% of those studied still reported COVID-like symptoms 3 and 6 months after diagnosis. Most previous studies have estimated that 10% to 30% of patients have prolonged post-COVID symptoms. The study, led by scientists at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, searched anonymized data primarily from millions of electronic health records in the United States and 114,449 of influenza as controls against 273,618 patients with COVID-19. Identified a study group of human patients. .. Some patients had symptoms months after nothing happened. Long COVID is not well defined, but researchers have investigated symptoms such as chest / sore throat, abnormal breathing, abdominal symptoms, malaise, depression, headache, cognitive dysfunction, and muscle aches. rice field. “The study found that more than one in three patients had one or more features of long COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after the diagnosis of COVID-19,” the author said. Concluded. Researchers also found that of those who had a long COVID 3-6 months after diagnosis, about 40% had no record of such symptoms in the last 3 months. Long-distance symptoms of COVID appear to occur more frequently than in the case of influenza. A few months after the pandemic began, scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, said Warning about Postvirus Syndrome It appeared to those who recovered from COVID-19. As a result, some have compared the symptoms that many have experienced following COVID-19 to the same experiences that many have experienced after infection with other viruses such as the flu. However, a new study concludes that COVID symptoms are more than twice as likely to occur months after the acute phase of the disease as influenza. The Oxford-led team also found that people with a higher severity of COVID-19 are more likely to have a longer COVID. Similarly, female and young adult patients are also at increased risk of long-term symptoms, but the authors of the study found no difference between white and non-white patients.

