A boy dies in a rare “brain-eating” amoeba found in Splash Pad in Texas Park

A boy in Arlington, Texas, died of a rare and deadly brain infection that most likely originated from the city’s Splash Pad, health officials said.

The boy, whose name and age were not disclosed, was admitted to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas on September 5, with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a catastrophic unicellular brain infection. I was diagnosed.Cell biology called Negrelia Faureli According to a statement from Arlington City Communication Office .. He died in the hospital on September 11, the statement said.

N. Faureli It is usually found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. Live science previously reported .. However, in the case of the boy, authorities determined that the only possible source of his exposure to the amoeba was water from his home or from the splash pad of Don Mizan Himmer Park in Arlington, Said the statement.

Water samples collected from the park’s splash pad were sprayed from the ground, diagnosed by a boy, and sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On September 24, authorities confirmed that the sample was tested positive. N. Faureli, And the Splash Pad is likely to be the source of the infection, the statement said.

Infectious diseases caused by N. Faureli Very rare — between 1962 and 2019, only 148 cases were reported in the United States. According to the CDC .. However, when an infection occurs, it is almost always fatal and has a survival rate of less than 3%. Live science previously reported .. According to the CDC, the majority of PAM cases occur in southern states, with more than half of all US cases reported in Texas and Florida. According to the CDC, infection occurs when contaminated water rises in the nose. Swallowing contaminated water will not cause infection.

The majority of people become infected while swimming in warm freshwater lakes and rivers. Of the 148 proceedings in the United States, only six are related to drinking water systems, according to the CDC. One of those cases was a 4-year-old boy from Louisiana who died of an infection in 2013 after using a lawn Slip’N Slide. Live science previously reported ..

Almost exactly a year ago, a boy in Lake Jackson, a city near Houston, Texas, died of a PAM infection associated with the city’s Splash Pad. Live science previously reported ..

There is no regular or quick test to identify if N. Faureli Exists in the water According to the CDC .. However, the water system is treated with chlorine and N. Faureli According to a 2015 paper, when chlorine levels exceed 0.5 milligrams per liter N. Faureli Link to tap water published in the journal Clinical infections .. However, if the water system is not properly maintained and chlorine levels drop, organisms can begin to grow in the system, the paper said.

This seems to have happened with Arlington’s Splash Pad. Records show that employees at Don Mizan Himmer Park did not consistently document or perform daily water quality tests on Splash Pad, including checking the level of chlorine required before opening the facility daily. Says. In addition, when employees recorded low chlorine levels, they did not always record the actions taken to restore chlorine levels, the statement said. According to the statement, chlorine measurements were not recorded for two of the three days the boy visited Splash Pad in late August and early September, and chlorine levels were low the day after the boy visited the park. Was recorded.

“We have confirmed that there are gaps in our daily testing program,” Arlington’s deputy mayor, Remuel Randolph, said in a statement. “These gaps made it impossible to meet splash pad maintenance standards.”

According to a statement, the city will close all splash pads on September 5, and will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The supply of drinking water to the city of Arlington has not been affected, officials said. The park’s splash pad has a “backflow prevention device” that isolates the facility’s water supply system from the city’s water distribution system.

