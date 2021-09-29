Top 200,000 new cases after 3 weeks of decline

September 29, 2021-According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, weekly COVID-19 cases of children declined again, but the number remained above 200,000 for the fifth straight week.

In fact, in the five weeks since the end of August, the United States has added more than 1.13 million new cases to children. This is just under 20% of all cases. Pandemic, Based on data from the AAP / CHA Joint Weekly Report on Children’s COVID.

In the last week, September 17-23, there were about 207,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children. That’s 26.7% of all cases reported in 46 states that are currently posting age-specific data on the COVID dashboard. In the report. (New York has never reported such data by age, and Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas have not updated their websites since July 29, June 24, and August 26, respectively.)

On the other hand, new percentage vaccination Among children, the trend that began before the summer surge in new cases peaked, reaching 251,781 in the week of August 27-September 2, and for seven consecutive weeks in children aged 12-17. And continue. CDC data.

Approximately 172,000 children aged 12 to 17 received at least the first COVID vaccination The lowest number since April, before approval for use between the ages of 12 and 15 in the week of September 21-27. That number has fallen by almost one-third from the previous week and more than two-thirds since early August. vaccination It started, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker.

The cumulative status of vaccines is as follows. As of September 27, over 13 million children under the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, and approximately 10.6 million have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, by age group, 53.9% of 12-15 year olds and 61.6% of 16-17 year olds have received at least one vaccination, with corresponding numbers of 43.3% and 51.3%. ..