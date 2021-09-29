A man dies of rabies after an apparent bat bites his neck

September 29, 2021-A man in Illinois in his 80s who woke up to a bat in his neck died of rabies in mid-August, making him the first human case of the disease in more than 65 years.

The man whose name was not announced was a resident of Lake County, just north of Chicago. He was advised to be treated for rabies after being apparently bitten by a bat in his room. After the bat was captured, it tested positive for rabies, but the man refused treatment.

A month later, men’s health began to decline. He became ill with the following “rabies-consistent” symptoms: Neck pain, Headache, and struggling to speak and control his arm, Illinois Public Health Service officials said news release.. He died soon. This is the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954, confirmed by the CDC.

Wildlife experts later discovered a colony of bats that lived in a man’s house.

Although human cases of rabies are rare (only one to three cases are reported annually in the United States), Illinois health officials say they are almost always fatal if prophylactic treatment is not started early enough after exposure. Said that. If left untreated, rabies, Highest mortality rate for any disease on earthAttack people central nervous systemCauses brain disease and death.

“Sadly, the case emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness of the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” said Mark Pfister, secretary-general of the Lake County Health Department, in a statement. “In the United States, rabies is rarely transmitted. However, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, so exposed people receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible. Is essential. “

Approximately 60,000 Americans seek treatment for rabies each year, according to state health officials.

Most people know if they have been bitten by a bat, but because the species has very small teeth, “the bite marks may be hard to see,” officials said in a statement.