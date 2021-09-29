Top Ontario Doctors 18-24 Encourage Moderna to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine





Dr. Keeran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, will hold an Eastern Standard Time briefing at 3:30 pm on the status of COVID-19 in the state. You can watch it live with the player above. With an increasing number of rare heart disease cases in young adults vaccinated with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, Ontario is now recommending Pfizer-BioNTech shots “with great care” to people aged 18 to 24 years. rice field. The state says an increase in cases of myocarditis and pericarditis was particularly observed among men in that age group. Between June and August, the state states that men aged 18 to 24 years after the second dose of Moderna were at risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in 1 in 5,000. For those who received Pfizer-BioNTech, the percentage was 1 in 28,000. The state says side effects are still rare and the majority of cases are considered mild. Recommendations are prioritized and Moderna vaccines can be given if desired. Unvaccinated people account for 67% of new cases Meanwhile, Ontario reported on Wednesday 495 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from the disease. Of today’s 453 cases with known vaccination status: 302, or 67%, were unvaccinated.

36, or about 8 percent, were single doses.

115, or 25 percent, was given twice. The daily 7-day average rose slightly from yesterday’s 606 to 610, but has been declining since early September. This is with some other major pandemic indicators Ministry of Health Daily State Updates : Newly reported school-related cases: 170; 159 students and 11 staff. Approximately 808 schools, or 16.6% of Ontario’s 4,844 publicly funded schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Among them, there are 128 schools that have co-occurred (meaning that an infection has occurred within the school). Due to COVID-19, one school in the state is closed. Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 36,404. State-wide test positive rate: 1.7 percent. Currently infected (number): 4,989. Patients with ICU of COVID-related illness: 172 and 123 require a ventilator to breathe. Number of deaths so far: 9,723. vaccination: 38,297 doses were given by the public health department on Tuesday. Currently, about 86.1% of Ontarians over the age of 12 are vaccinated at least once, and 80.7% are vaccinated twice.

