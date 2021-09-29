Michigan added 6,733 cases, killing 100 people from COVID-19 in two days

Michigan added 6,733 cases and 100 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases from Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics from the State Department of Health and Human Services, a total of 1,022,575 cases and 20,998 deaths have occurred since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

In two days, the average number of cases per day is 3,387. Of the recent deaths reported, 50 were identified during a review of important records, state health officials said.

Michigan COVID-19 infections are on the rise for 12 weeks amid concerns about highly contagious delta mutants.

So far this week, the state has added 14,466 cases and 135 deaths.

Last week, the state added 19,344 cases and 201 deaths from the virus. This is an increase from the week before the state added 18,313 cases and 159 deaths from the virus. In the first week of September, the state added 14,772 cases and 139 deaths.

A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28.

Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This hopes that health professionals will increase their confidence in vaccination. Approximately 67.4% of Michigan’s population over the age of 16 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

State officials have set a goal of reaching 70% and last month signed a lottery initiative that gives vaccinated people the opportunity to win prizes.

About 57.5% of Michigan’s inhabitants over the age of 12, or 5.2 million, are fully vaccinated.

The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 75% of the elderly aged 65 and over. 60% of people between the ages of 50 and 64. 55% of 40-49 years old. 50% of 30-39 years old. 40% of 20-29 years old. 43% of 16-19 year olds. And 35% of 12-15 years old.

All Michigan Residents Must Wear Masks The CDC proposes while published under federal guidelines.

In the last 30 days, fully unvaccinated people develop COVID-19 7 times more often than fully vaccinated people, and “30 times more COVID than fully vaccinated people. Vaccine protection remains for hospitalization. Strong in various studies and settings. “

The State Department of Health estimates that less than 1% of people vaccinated in Michigan are infected with the virus.

Latest data from Michigan

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, Michigan had the 15th lowest case rate and 7th lowest mortality rate in the United States last week.

State-wide positive rates dropped from 9.7% last week to 8.8%.

Case trends may have slowed, but the proportion of children sick with COVID-19 is increasing. In Michigan, more than 50% of hospitalized children do not report an underlying condition.

Following an increase in community infections in Michigan, the incidence of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is high. MIS-C is a child’s condition in which multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. Children with MIS-C may exhibit fever and a variety of symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood in the eyes, or extra fatigue. There are 168 cases in the state, most of which are in the ICU. Five people died.

“The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many of the children with MIS-C were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or were around someone with COVID-19,” said State Health. Authorities said in a weekly modeling update.

Approximately 99% of the positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan have been identified as delta variants in the last four weeks.

The case rate is highest at ages 10-19, followed by ages 30-39. 20-29 years old. Then 40-49.

Last week there were 168 new outbreaks.

There were 468 active outbreaks reported last week, with 105 new kindergarten to high school outbreaks reported from 98 school outbreaks last week. There were 20 cases at long-term care facilities and 5 cases at medical centers.

Approximately 43% of school districts have a mask policy, covering approximately 60% of students. According to the State Health Department, child cases are higher in counties that do not have a mask policy in their school district.

About 7% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 6.8% last week.

As of Monday, 1,529 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 413 were in the intensive care unit and 193 were on ventilator.The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit decreased by 3% compared to the 16% increase last week.

The majority of patients hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated, the state health department said.

State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of September 14, there are more than 16,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Michigan. The majority, or 13,697 cases, are B.1.1.7 or are now known as “alpha” variants.

First case of alpha variantIdentified by a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom in January. After 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, there are 533 variants within the Michigan Correctional Authority.

First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 88 cases of variants.

First case of P.1.Variant from Brazil Identified by a resident of Bay County. Currently, there are 336 confirmed cases on P.1.

There are also confirmed cases of 307 of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.

first time For B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. NS “Delta variant“It was first detected in India in October. Currently, there are 2,785 cases in India.

The virus is blamed on more than 693,000 deaths and 43.2 million confirmed infectious diseases in the United States.

The state believed that as of Friday, 917,827 people had recovered from the virus.

