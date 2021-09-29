YouTube removes false videos about all vaccines, not just COVID





YouTube is extending its efforts to address false information about the COVID-19 vaccine to all vaccines. Video platform Announced on Wednesday Remove false information related to vaccines, whether you are focusing on a specific illness or false information about the vaccine in general. This change is driven by pressure on social media companies to eradicate harmful and false information that contributes to vaccine hesitation.USA has report More than 50,000 COVID-19 people died in September. YouTube falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce the transmission or contraction of the disease, or false statements about the substances contained in the vaccine. Content that “contains information” is prohibited. The platform also said its policy would cover videos claiming that the vaccine could cause autism or track recipients. ► Do you want to register for YouTube TV? :You may lose your NBC channel in a carriage dispute ► Have you finished Twitter? :Here’s how to permanently delete your Twitter account: “We have steadily seen false claims about coronavirus vaccines spill over into false information about vaccines in general, and now more than ever to extend the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines. It’s important, “YouTube said in a statement. YouTube will also end channels owned by Joseph Melcola, Erin Elizabeth, and Sherri Tenpenny. All of these have been identified by the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center as playing a leading role in disseminating online false alarms about COVID vaccines. “Anti-Baxers have been exempt from liability for social media platforms for a very long time, endangering the lives of billions, if not billions, of people around the world,” Digital said. Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Hate Countermeasures Center, said in a statement. USA Today. YouTube’s updated policy is the latest in a series of moves by technology platforms to eliminate false information about COVID vaccination. Reddit earlier this month Banned community NoNewNormal, Was linked to a false alarm on COVID. Meanwhile, Twitter has tightened its crackdown on misinformation in COVID, including labeling tweets that it considers “misleading.” last month, Twitter has suspended the account US Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican) was labeled “misleading” by a tweet from the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second time in two months. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter. @ brettmolina23..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/09/29/youtube-ban-vaccine-misinformation-video-removal/5915437001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos