



(Riahogsten | Salt Lake Tribune) 12-year-old Irvin Torres gets his Covid vaccine from MSgt. Army National Guard and Colton Shakespeare. Torres turned 12 in July and was taking a second shot. Vaccine Shot is a free Pfizer Community Vaccine Clinic hosted by the Utah Guard on August 11, 2021 in collaboration with the Weber Morgan Health Department at Weber State University’s Center for Continuing Education in Ogden. Shots are taken every Monday and Wednesday at Weber State University Continuing Education Center (2605 Monroe Blvd) and every Tuesday and Thursday at Weber State University’s campus Shepherd Union until the end of August.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. The Utah Department of Health announced on Wednesday that another 15 Utahs had died of COVID-19 in the past day, one of whom was a woman between the ages of 15 and 24. There are 1,786 new cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded across the state to 506,790 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Utah hospital’s intensive care unit has a capacity of 94.8%, and 36% of the ICU bed’s intensive care unit is hospitalized with COVID-19. The State Department of Health has announced that school-age children account for 23% of new coronavirus cases, for a total of 405 cases. There were 176 cases in children aged 5 to 10 years. 105 children aged 11 to 13 years. 124 cases in children aged 14 to 18 years. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,330 per day. In the last four weeks, unvaccinated Utahn was 5.4 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to UDOH analysis. Unvaccinated people were 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 6.5 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus. In the last two days, an additional 4,391 states of Utah have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 1,681,943. That’s 51.4% of Utah’s total population. (According to UDOH, no vaccination updates were reported on Tuesday due to a database error.) Vaccine dose given in the last 2 days / total dose given • 35,576 / 3,465,962.. Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,681,943.. Cases reported in the last day • 1,786. Deaths reported in the last day • 15. Six people have died in Utah County. There are women aged 15 to 24, four men aged 65 to 84, and one man aged 85 and over. Salt Lake County reported four deaths: males 25-44, males and females 65-84, and males aged 85 and over. Two residents of Davis County have died. Males are 45-64 years old and females are 65-84 years old. Two people were killed in Weber County as well. Women aged 65-84 and men aged 85 and over. Tooele County reported the death of a woman aged 65-84. Tests reported in the last day • 11,017 People were tested for the first time. 20,459 in total People have been tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 471. 110 less than what was reported on Tuesday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 178 are in the intensive care unit. 35 fewer than reported on Tuesday. Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the percentage for the past day was 16.2%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 14%. The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate reported on Tuesday was 8.7%, lower than the 7-day average of 10%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 506,790 cases; 2,920 deaths. 22,101 hospitalizations; 3,444,170 people tested. This story is under development and will be updated.

