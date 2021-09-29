Plea of ​​CDC to vaccinate pregnant or lactating people





With urgent plea On Wednesday, federal health officials asked all Americans who were pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or currently breastfeeding. Get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.. COVID-19 Brings serious risks during pregnancyAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when an individual’s immune system is weakened, increasing the risk of stillbirth or other adverse consequences. Twenty-two pregnant people died in Covid in August in the United States. This is the highest number in a month since the pandemic began. About 125,000 pregnant people tested positive for the virus. Of these, 22,000 were hospitalized and 161 died. According to hospital data, 97% of people infected with the virus at admission were not vaccinated because of illness or because of delivery and childbirth. Vaccination rates for pregnant people are lower than for the general population. Less than one-third of pregnant people were vaccinated before or during pregnancy, the agency said.

The rates vary widely by race and ethnicity, with Asian Americans having the highest rates (nearly 50%) among pregnant individuals and black pregnant individuals having the lowest rates, at only 15%. Pregnancy is on the list of CDC health conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid. Although the absolute risk of serious illness is low, symptomatic pregnant patients are more than twice as likely to die as other symptomatic patients, requiring intensive care or interventions such as mechanical ventilation. It will be higher. Some data show that pregnant people with Covid-19 have more complex pregnancy than pregnant people without Covid (such as a type of hypertension called preeclampsia). It also suggests that you are more likely to experience. Pregnant people with this disease are also at increased risk of the consequences of poor childbirth, such as preterm birth. Clinical trials have a long history of excluding pregnant individuals from participation, and pregnant individuals were not included in the coronavirus vaccine trial. As a result, data on vaccine safety and efficacy are limited in this group. However, studies conducted since the vaccine was approved have shown that the vaccine does not increase the risk of miscarriage. Researchers have found that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine provided a strong immune response to pregnant individuals and did not damage the placenta.

“Pregnancy is both a special time and a stressful time. Pregnancy during a pandemic is an additional concern for families,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who could get pregnant with a pregnant person. Encouraged a sexual person. “Discuss with your healthcare provider about the protective effects of the Covid-19 vaccine to keep your baby and yourself safe.”

