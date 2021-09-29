NS states that all health care workers and school staff must be fully vaccinated by November 30

Everyone working in Nova Scotia schools and healthcare must be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 by November 30th. The state announced on Wednesday.

After that date, anyone who is not fully vaccinated will be on unpaid leave and may eventually end. All new employees must have a complete vaccination certificate.

“Three people died last week alone. We need to do everything we can to keep other family members from saddening their loved ones,” Tim Houston said in a news release Wednesday. ..

“Too many Nova Scotians have chosen not to be vaccinated, and some of them will work with the Nova Scotians most at risk from COVID-19. It’s time to get tough. “

The new mission applies to more than 80,000 employees in the state.

People working at Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health Center.

Workers in long-term care facilities (licensed and unlicensed) and home care institutions (public and privately funded).

Public school teachers, kindergarten and other school-based staff, community centers for educational staff, and people who provide services at schools, including cafeterias and school bus services.

People who work in Nova Scotia’s hearing and speech.

Workers in housing facilities and day-trip programs funded by the Community Services Sector Support Program for Persons with Disabilities, and adult day-trip programs funded by the Elderly and Long-term Care Sector.

Workers in facilities in the community services sector, and workers who provide placements for children and adolescents who take care of the Minister of Community Services (excluding foster parent placements).

Emergency medical care, LifeFlight nurses, and other staff of emergency medical services.

Doctors and other service providers in the above organizations. For example, beauticians and contractors.

Employees must show proof of vaccination. If you have been vaccinated once or not at all, you will need to participate in an education program. The state said it would not provide employers with additional funding to cover leave related to vaccine status.

There are 58,763 Nova Scotian residents who are eligible for vaccination but have not been vaccinated with COVID-19.

Vaccine obligations allow medical exceptions for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Exception letters can only be issued by a nurse practitioner or a doctor.

Day care worker

At a briefing on Wednesday, state health doctor Dr. Robert Strang said the list was just a starting point and he and his team said the new policy would lead to a “significant mass” of unvaccinated people. He said he wanted.

Mr Strand said the decision not to include day care workers in the list of groups requiring mandatory vaccination was made after consultation with education authorities.

“The perception within the Ministry of Education was that we didn’t think it was important to include day care at this time,” he said.

He said the risk of severe illness and hospitalization is the lowest among young children, but the spread in that age group still needs to be limited.

Strand said the Delta Variant threw a “curve ball” into its previous reopening plan. The state can continue to open, but not as fast as expected, he said, with the potential for new variants to emerge and little is known about the long-term effects of the virus.

Put a strain on your business

As of Monday, Nova Scotia also requires people to show proof of vaccination before entering places like restaurants and gyms.

Houston said it would continue to listen to concerns when asked about the additional burden it could impose on companies to check vaccination status and deal with confusing clients, but the steps taken were “necessary.” It was a step.

“It may be a little more painful at first,” Houston said. “But once it starts, I believe this will be a very efficient process.”

Health Minister Michel Thompson said the reason for setting November 30 as the deadline was to give time between the first and second vaccinations.

She said the state is trying to be fair to those who were not previously thinking of getting vaccinated.

Union reacts

Nova Scotia Nurse Union President Janet Hazelton welcomed the clarity from the government and the coherence it creates for workers throughout the state.

Prior to the announcement, Hazelton said there were concerns that some care facilities might require staff to be vaccinated, but not. This removes that concern and also gives patients peace of mind about the people who provide their care, she said.

Nova Scotia has a nursing vacancy rate of 20% and continues to struggle to maintain adequate ongoing care assistants.

If some workers choose to leave instead of being vaccinated, mandates can make the situation even more difficult, but Hazelton said there are bigger issues to consider. rice field.

“We need to weigh it [against] What if they bring it if they are not vaccinated [COVID] It breaks into the facility and infects people, especially in our long-term care facilities, “she said.

“We have to take responsibility. We hope that healthcare professionals will understand that this is a good thing and that they will be protected as if they went to work and went to a hockey game. “

Hazelton’s message to her members who have not yet been vaccinated is to talk to their doctor or nurse practitioner to help inform them of their decision.

“They trust them. They probably trust them for years. They need to talk to them about their fears and be educated with the right sources, not necessarily anecdotes. . ”

Teachers Union is pleased

Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union, was also pleased to hear about the strengthening of safeguards announced Wednesday.

The state has extended its mask obligations and will soon distribute a takeaway COVID test kit to some students.

Regarding vaccination obligations, Mr. Wozney said the union has long encouraged all non-medical exempt members to vaccinate.

“We have an important part of the membership that actively drives us to preemptively demand vaccine mandates,” he said.

He is still waiting for details, but Mr. Wozney said he would, in principle, support the measure and work with the government and public health authorities on policy development. He also welcomed the educational element for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

“If there is no medical reason not to be vaccinated, there is little good reason why you should not be vaccinated at this point.”