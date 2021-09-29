YouTube bans videos that spread false alarms on vaccinesExBulletin





Switch captions Danny Moroshok / AP

Danny Moroshok / AP YouTube is cracking down on the spread of false information by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. Platform announced changes Blog post Wednesday, current community guidelines that already ban sharing medical false alarms extend to cover “currently administered” vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health authorities. I explained that it was done. This site previously banned content containing false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 False alarm policy.. This change extends that policy to far more vaccines. “We have steadily seen false claims about coronavirus vaccines spill over into false information about vaccines in general, and now more than ever to extend the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines. It’s important, “the company said. YouTube says it has already deleted the page YouTube said it is currently banning videos claiming that the vaccine is not safe or effective, or causes other health problems such as cancer and infertility. In its announcement, the company claimed in a video that inaccurately explained the ingredients used in the vaccine and that the vaccine contained properties that could be used to “track” the recipient of the vaccine. Was specifically pointed out. There are some exceptions. Users can share content related to the personal experience of the vaccine, but if those videos comply with the site’s community guidelines and the channel in question does not routinely encourage “vaccine hesitation”. Limited to. The new mandate came into effect soon, and YouTube has already removed pages known for sharing anti-vaccination sentiment, such as: Prominent vaccine opponents Joseph Mercola, Erin Elizabeth, Sherri Tenpenny, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense Organization, CNBC report. According to the company, widespread enforcement will take time. However, the Google-owned company warned that a wider removal of video could take some time as it works to enforce the policy. Many conspiracy theorists have begun to move to other loosely regulated platforms as major tech companies such as YouTube and Facebook tightened restrictions on false alarms last year. Another video-sharing site, Rumble, has become a popular choice for far-right groups and other vaccine-resistant people. slate Reported in March. However, many conservative pages that spread false alarms about vaccines are still active on YouTube, and their videos continue to attract millions of views. Editor’s Note: Google is one of NPR’s financial backers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/29/1041493544/youtube-vaccine-misinformation-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos