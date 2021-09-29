Oregon reports an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths and 2,011 new cases.Decrease in deaths, cases and hospitalizations

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 21 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll increased to 3,771 and the Oregon Health Department reported Wednesday. ..

OHA reported 2,011 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 328,184.

COVID-Reduced 19-week cases, hospitalizations and mortality

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportShows a reduction in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths released on Wednesday.

OHA reported 11,410 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, September 20th to Sunday, September 26th. This shows a 2.1% decrease from the previous week, despite a 13% increase in testing.

The number of newly reported cases has decreased for 4 consecutive weeks. The reported incidence of COVID-19 continues to be high in Oregon County, where vaccination rates are low.

The number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was 512, down from 579 last week. This is a 12% decrease, the third straight week of decrease.

115 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, down from 148 reported last week.

There were 159,442 COVID-19 tests during the week from September 19th to 25th. The percentage of positive tests was 8.9%, down from 10.5% last week.

Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Showed 186 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. increase.

New variant classifications have been added to the OHA Daily Data Update and Variant Counts dashboards

From Wednesday, OHA COVID-19 Daily data update When Number of variants The dashboard contains a new classification of SARS-CoV-2 variants by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is designated as a monitored variant (VBM).

Previously designated as a Variant of Concern (VOI) or Variant of Concern (VOC) in this category, it is no longer detected in the United States or is distributed at very low levels, in this case. Includes variants that pose no significant or imminent risk to public health. Country.

The variant classification scheme defines four classes of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

There are some recent developments in variants between classifications, including:

Alpha (B.1.1.7, Q.1-Q.8), Beta (B.1.351, B.1.351.2, B.1.351.3), and Gamma (P.1, P.1.1, P.1.2) )) Based on a significant and sustained decline in national and regional proportions, the mutants of concern have been downgraded to monitored mutants.

Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526), ​​Kappa (B.1.617.1), and B.1.617.3 are variants of interest based on a significant and sustained decline in national and regional proportions. Has been downgraded to a monitored variant. ..

Additional variants being monitored include Epsilon (B.1.427 and B.1.429) and Zetas (P.2) based on previous classifications as variants of concern or variants of interest.

To date, no high-resulting mutants have been identified in the United States.

COVID-19 hospitalization

There are 811 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 11 fewer than Tuesday. There are 235 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two less than Tuesday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of a total of 631 (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability).

September 29, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 56 (9%) 22 (6%) 9 (11%) 9 (21%) 3 (5%) 3 (30%) 5 (10%) 5 (20%) Adult non-ICU beds available 345 (8%) 78 (4%) 64 (10%) 79 (13%) 34 (8%) 10 (20%) 31 (8%) 49 (43%)

St. Charles Bend reported 76 COVID-19 patients early Wednesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU and 7 were on mechanical ventilation. Eight of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, and 58 of the 76 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can seek NS Test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 11,372 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of this total, 6,366 were administered on Tuesday: 1,586 was the first dose, 1,562 was the second dose, and 133 was the third dose. The remaining 5,006, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on September 28.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,079 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,976,193 doses of Pfizer Community, 1,903,293 doses of Modana, and 214,562 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 2,734,440 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,505,080 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Wednesday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Kratosop (6), Colombia (23), Couse (53), Crook (24). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (10), Deshuts 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16) ), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Lynn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Pork (95) ), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182), Yamhill (46)

Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown