COVID-19: NS enters Phase 5 with a cautious approach, keeps masks and requires vaccinations in some sectors-Halifax

Nova Scotia reported 41 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) On Wednesday, as the state announced, it actually started Phase 5 of its reopening plan on October 4th, “with a cautious approach.”

In the final stages, some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, but the state maintains mandatory masking obligations for indoor public areas, including schools.

The state also imposes vaccination obligations on civil servants in certain departments, including health care workers and teachers. All employees are required to provide complete evidence of vaccination by November 30th. Alternatively, you will be on unpaid leave.

“We did everything we could to encourage people to voluntarily get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” said Robert, Chief Health Officer. Dr. Strang said at a press conference.

“Every step we take now needs to be stronger.”

The physical distance and collection restrictions for events hosted by recognized companies or organizations will be lifted, but the state will require proof of full vaccination for non-essential events and activities.

There remains an informal gathering limit of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The state also plans to increase its testing capacity to 7,500 daily in the next four weeks. This is a jump from the current number. On Tuesday, the lab completed 5,720 tests.

State emergencies remain valid.

















Nova Scotia requires healthcare professionals and teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine





Prime Minister Tim Houston said a Wednesday announcement is needed as Delta variants are affecting the state’s epidemiology and the fourth wave has been sacrificed.

“This isn’t the place we all want. It’s certainly not the place we all wanted to be. And I tell Nova Scotian people not to downplay this. I want to guarantee, and none of us do, “he said in a briefing.

Mandatory vaccination and third vaccination

The state states that 74.4 percent of the population has been vaccinated twice and 80.3 percent have been vaccinated at least once.

Approximately 58,000 people have not yet booked their first dose, and 46,000 have not yet booked their second dose.

All employees who fall under the new compulsory vaccination policy have a medical exception process but must provide complete evidence of vaccination by November 30th.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated must participate in the education program by November 30th. After that, you will be on unpaid leave.

“Simply put, our vaccination coverage isn’t high enough and we need to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” Houston said.

“People had ample opportunity to get vaccinated, but too many still choose not to protect themselves or others.”

In his briefing, Health and Wellness Minister Michel Thompson emphasized that vaccines are effective and safe and that their mission applies to the work of “our most vulnerable” people.

“As a former nurse, I know that the importance of vaccination vaccines saves lives and minimizes the impact of many harmful illnesses on people,” she said. rice field.

“Our vaccination rates are very good, but we are in the midst of a fourth wave, and the reality is this. All to protect the most vulnerable citizens, health systems and economies. People need to be vaccinated. “

Vaccination status will be a condition for hiring new staff.

The staff affected by the new policy are:

Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Center

Workers in long-term care facilities and home care institutions (licensed and unlicensed)

Public school teachers, kindergarten and other school-based staff, community and board staff, and staff providing services at schools, including cafeteria and school bus services.

Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia

Community Services Disability Support Program Department-funded housing and day programs o Provide placements for workers in the facility and for children and adolescents caring for the Minister of Community Services (excluding foster parent placement)

EHS Emergency Care, LifeFlight Nurses and Other Staff

Physicians and other service providers for the above organizations.For example, beauticians and contractors

In a statement, Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union (NSTU), said the union “strongly encouraged” members to be vaccinated and “in principle in the draft vaccine policy announced today for school staff. I agree with you. “

According to Wozney, the union is also pleased with the forced masking in the school.

“Schools continue to be the largest daily gathering of unvaccinated Nova Scotia. It makes sense to provide them with additional protection beyond what is needed by the entire community,” the statement reads. I did.

Nova Scotia Public Health has already indicated that it will host an “Outreach COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” throughout the state.

The Halifax Community Education Center works with public health by hosting vaccination clinics at all high schools in the Central Zone. The school-based clinic offers Pfizer vaccines for students and school staff over the age of 12.

As of October 15, the state is also working to provide a third mRNA vaccine to people in need of work-related travel and to Nova Scotia with weakened immunity.

Proof of vaccination policy

Proof of the state’s new immunization policy begins at 12:01 am on October 4.

As of October 1, Nova Scotia has adopted a standard form of vaccination development developed by the federal government. This format can be downloaded online and contains a QR code.

People can also print vaccination certificates or even use the original Nova Scotia vaccine record format. People who have been vaccinated in other jurisdictions can also show evidence from it.

In some cases, a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, will be needed to ensure that the person shows proof of his vaccination.

People over the age of 12 need evidence to participate in “discretionary and non-essential events and activities that bring people together.”

Situations that require vaccination certification include restaurants, cinemas, sporting events, theater performances, and gyms.

However, the state says it has made some changes to its list in the past week after “conversations” with several sectors such as tourism and police.

For example, the state said it does not require a complete vaccination certificate to enter the library, but it is required for a library program that “groups people together.”

















Vaccination policy certification applies to meals at fast food restaurants, but not to takeaways, deliveries, drive-throughs, or food courts.

The new rules apply to patrons and volunteers in these companies and organizations, but employees do not need proof of vaccination. However, the state encourages businesses to set their own vaccination policies.

It is also required for designated caregiver and care facility resident visitors “with a limited exception”.

Those with good medical grounds may receive and show an exception letter from their doctor or nurse practitioner instead of vaccination evidence.

Also, children who turned 12 before October 4th this year are required to attend the vaccinated event until December 31st. Children who are 12 years old after October 4th will be fully vaccinated three months after their birthday.

Takeaway test kit

The state has also launched a takeaway test kit program for preschool to sixth grade children.

Families in the public school system receive a free rapid test kit that can be used by children over the age of 3 with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The pilot program, called Tests to Protect Children, will have the state distribute 320,000 rapid tests.

“Schools are not an important cause of the epidemic of COVID-19 cases,” Strang continued on Wednesday throughout the pandemic.

But he said, improving access to children’s tests will help the state better detect cases before “potentially exposing others to the virus in a school environment.” I said I would.

Border rules

Nova Scotia is also reestablishing border control.

As of October 4, anyone coming to Nova Scotia from other parts of Canada must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in Form.

Separation is based on vaccination status and testing. Persons who have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival do not need to be quarantined, but testing is recommended.

People who are not fully vaccinated should be quarantined for at least 7 days, get two negative test results in Nova Scotia, and stop quarantining after 7 days.

The test must be lab-based, not a quick test.

New case

Of the 41 new cases reported on Wednesday, 32 are in the central zone, 4 are in the northern zone, 3 are in the eastern zone, and 2 are in the western zone.

The state continues to say that the community extends to the central zone, “mainly among people aged 20-40 who are unvaccinated and participate in social activities.”

Similarly, the three schools Notice of exposure in their school on Tuesday. They are École Meret Monde, Halifax West High, and Duc d’Anville Elementary, all located in Halifax.

Recently, cases have been previously reported in all three schools.

There were 21 recovery on Tuesday, bringing the state’s active case count to 224. Currently, there are 12 people in the hospital, two of whom are in the ICU.

















Nova Scotia Schools Infected with COVID-19 Published Online





