Colorado Reopens Emergency Medical Staff Center





Colorado reopens its Healthcare Staff Center on Wednesday to provide emergency assistance to hospitals and other facilities that show signs of improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation but lack sufficient access to care for patients Did. The stuffing center was in use from November to March, according to a news release from the Colorado Emergency Operations Center. During that time, 160 people worked about 4,850 shifts at facilities in the state. A more limited program focusing on nursing homes and life support facilities continued after March. A state health bureau spokesman said the center was intended to be a temporary solution to the lacking facilities “directly related to COVID-19.” He said hospitals couldn’t easily bring short-term staff as traveling nurses went to states dealing with the surge. “Fusion centers also help state agencies maximize efficiency and avoid competing with each other in the labor market of very tight healthcare workers,” he said. Hospitalizations this week appear to be slowly declining, with 956 people receiving confirmed or suspected COVID-19 treatment across the state as of Wednesday afternoon, 16 fewer than Sunday. However, more than three in ten hospitals reporting to the state expect staff shortages next week, and a quarter say they are short of beds in the intensive care unit. New COVID-19 cases also appear to be on the decline this week, but it’s possible that the state hasn’t tested enough people, as a higher percentage of tests returned positive than this time last week. I have. One positive development was that the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado may have leveled off. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 415 to 437 current outbreaks last week. This is an increase of about 5%, the lowest weekly rate since late July. In most settings, the number of occurrences was relatively stable. The exception is correctional facilities, which surged from 14 outbreaks in prisons and state prisons last week to 21 this week. Schools continue to account for the majority of the overall outbreak increase, with 170 reported outbreaks — 14 increase from last week.. More than half of the outbreaks at school were less than 10 people, but some buildings were fairly widespread. The schools with the largest clusters are: Loveland High School , Thompson R2-J School District: 68 Student Cases, 4 Staff Cases

, Thompson R2-J School District: 68 Student Cases, 4 Staff Cases University school , Greeley-Evans School District 6:58 students, 8 staff

, Greeley-Evans School District 6:58 students, 8 staff Mesa Junior High School , Douglas County School District: 47 students, 6 staff

, Douglas County School District: 47 students, 6 staff Douglas County High School : 42 students, 7 staff

: 42 students, 7 staff Grand Mesa Middle School , Mesa County Valley School District 51: 48 students

, Mesa County Valley School District 51: 48 students Power Technical Early College , Falcon School District 49:35 students, 7 staff

, Falcon School District 49:35 students, 7 staff Mountain view high school , Thompson: 38 students, 2 staff

, Thompson: 38 students, 2 staff Northridge High School , Greeley-Evans: 37 students, 2 staff

, Greeley-Evans: 37 students, 2 staff Vista Ridge High School , District 49: 35 students, 4 staff

, District 49: 35 students, 4 staff Skyview Junior High School , District 49: 33 students, 5 staff

, District 49: 33 students, 5 staff Eagle Valley High School , Eagle County School: 37 students

, Eagle County School: 37 students Mortensen Elementary School , Jeffco Public School: 27 students, 8 staff

, Jeffco Public School: 27 students, 8 staff Resurrection Christian Middle School / High School : 24 students, 11 staff

: 24 students, 11 staff Thompson Valley High School, Thompson: 29 students, 6 staff Current school outbreaks affect a total of 2,240 students, of which at least 1,659 were reported in September. These school-related outbreaks accounted for approximately 15% of the 10,666 cases of people under the age of 18 in September. More cases may be linked to the school because the building is considered to have occurred only if there are 5 or more cases linked by a common class, activity, or bus route. However, state officials have pointed to youth activity and informal gatherings as important factors in the spread of the virus.

