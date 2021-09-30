Hospitalization in Tarrant County is less than 900





COVID-19 patients currently account for 19% of total bed capacity.

Texas, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported that 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. It is down from 928 the day before. This is the first time the county has had less than 900 daily hospitalizations since 896 were hospitalized with COVID-19 on August 15. COVID-19 patients currently account for 19% of total bed capacity. Twenty-six new deaths occurred on Wednesday, according to local health officials. These ages ranged from women in White Settlement in their 20s to men in Haltom City in their 80s. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently 4,273 COVID-19 deaths. There were also 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there have been a total of 344,848 cases in the county. As of last Wednesday, the total dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Tarrant County was 2,474,541, according to health officials. Dallas County reports 13 new deaths The Dallas County Health and Welfare Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. These ages ranged from Dallas men in their thirties to Dallas women in their eighties. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county to 4,649 since the follow-up began in March 2020. There were also 927 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to local health officials. Of the new cases, 277 are considered likely because they are derived from antigen testing. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently a total of 329,663 confirmed cases. NEW: Dallas County reports 13 deaths, including a total of 927 new positive 2019 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 277 possible cases. pic.twitter.com/DYaWCfmGMO — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 29, 2021 Related: According to the NBA, unvaccinated players who couldn’t compete in the match due to local law will not be paid. Collin County health authorities report 325 hospitalizations Health officials in Collin County said that as of Wednesday, 325 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. This is the worst ever, as there were 318 on August 11th. According to county data, COVID-19 patients account for 12% of the total bed capacity in Collin County. There were 213 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of Health. This is down from 232 on Tuesday. County health officials do not report daily case count statistics. The county’s current 14-day average number of cases is 265, as shown by state data. A record average of 708 occurred from December 31st to January 13th. There are two ICU beds currently available in Denton County The Denton County Public Health Service reported that there are two ICU beds currently available at the county hospital. I’ve been at this level since Monday. Currently, 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 161 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations in Denton County have been less than 200 daily since September 11. The county currently has an average of 171 hospitalizations in 14 days. Health officials reported 509 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently a total of 100,516 cases in the county. As of Monday, 207,136 people in Denton County received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,435 received the second dose, and 1,032 received the third dose. Related: Biden gets a COVID-19 booster shot after approval State officials report 9,323 hospitalizations On Wednesday, state health officials reported that there are currently 9,323 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is a decrease from 9,551 the day before. State hospitalization is currently declining daily for 22 consecutive days. A record high number of hospitalizations occurred on January 11, when there were 14,218 patients in a Texas hospital. The state currently has an average of 11,060 hospitalizations over a 14-day period. State officials add less than 10,000 cases for the sixth time in the last 7 days State health officials reported 9,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 4,531 on Sunday. In Texas, less than 10,000 cases were reported per day in 6 of the last 7 days. The state’s current 14-day average is 9,213. The record high average was 18,915 from January 4th to 17th. State health authorities report 282 new cases in long-term care facilities According to state health officials, 282 new COVID-19 cases were added to nursing and life support facilities on Wednesday. This is the third consecutive day, with more than 200 cases reported daily. In August, an average of 205 new cases occurred daily at these facilities. So far, the average up to September is 200. The highest monthly average was in December, when Texas had an average of 614 long-term care facilities per day. Texas Adds 132 New Daily Cases To Childcare Facilities According to Texas Health and Welfare Committee statistics, a Texas nursery school reported 132 new daily cases, including children and employees, at a Texas nursery school on Wednesday. This is the first time more than 100 daily cases have been reported since the 114 new cases occurred on September 21st. Child Care Centers should report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Welfare Committee, along with preschool and after-school programs.Those cases are reported daily here.. The current 14-day average is 77 new cases per day. This is the lowest ever, as the average from July 22nd to August 4th was 74. 10% reduction in cases worldwide, according to WHO The World Health Organization reports that new COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline over the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and approximately 55,000 deaths, both down 10%. bottom. In a regular pandemic assessment published Tuesday, the United Nations Health Organization said the largest reduction in new cases was seen in the Middle East, Western Pacific, and the Americas. WHO first reported a significant reduction in cases in 4 million new cases in mid-September, with declines in all parts of the world. The number of COVID-19 cases has decreased for the first time in more than two months. Related: The United Nations reports a 10% reduction in new virus cases worldwide CDC Director Outlines Halloween Trick or Treat Safety Measures Other than this year, Halloween trick or treats should be safe for children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When asked on Sunday at CBS’s “Face the Nation” if children were safe to trick or treat this year, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, “If you can be outdoors, absolutely To. “ last year, Health officials were disappointed Even outdoors, it fills with Halloween festivals, citing concerns about social distance. Related: The CDC director says Halloween trick or treats are safe for kids other than this year National blood shortage not related to COVID-19 vaccine Angela Bloome Powley of the American Red Cross said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused blood donation challenges since the start of the pandemic, but factors such as staff shortages, increased demand, and virtual work affect blood supply rather than vaccines. I told VERIFY. According to the Red Cross ” Website, In most cases, there is no waiting time for blood donation when vaccinated with COVID-19. However, it is important to know the manufacturer’s name to qualify for a blood donation. Related: Yes, there is a national blood shortage, but it has nothing to do with the COVID vaccine YouTube will soon begin banning false alarms for the COVID-19 vaccine YouTube Announced on Wednesday It bans COVID-19 anti-vaccine false alarms and vaccine conspiracy theories on video sharing platforms. The company bans videos that falsely claim that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, and claims that vaccines do not reduce the transmission or contraction of the disease. YouTube has reported that since 2020, it has deleted more than 130,000 videos that violate the COVID-19 vaccine policy. Related: YouTube bans false vaccine claims to combat false information

