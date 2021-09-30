Minnesota has reported 31 COVID-19 deaths, one of the largest daily totals of the year.

NS. Paul-Minnesota added an additional 31 deaths to the state’s COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, September 29. This is one of the largest daily tabulations of the year, bringing the total pandemic to 8,140.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, deaths have not been reported uniformly, with 28 deaths on Wednesday, 28 in September, 1 in August, and 28 in November 2020. Contains people.

Nonetheless, the high number of days is how the number of deaths from COVID-19, an indicator of delayed outbreaks, continues to increase during the fourth outbreak in Minnesota. Helps explain what you are doing.

Earlier this year, the state reported a total of two major deaths a day as part of a data cleanup project. Otherwise, the total death toll was so high in January.

Twenty-five people who were reported dead on Wednesday lived in private homes and six lived in long-term care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 57% of COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents or life supporters.

The State Department of Health also reported a total of 708,220 2,077 new coronavirus infections since March 2020. Of those who tested 96% of the positives, they recovered well enough that they no longer need to be quarantined.

Hospitalizations reached 800 on Wednesday and the intensive care unit was 206. This is the highest record since early January, when the state surged in the worst case. In some states, including the Twin Cities Metro, there is still a shortage of hospital beds with the right staff to treat patients with COVID-19.

Health officials say that almost all new infections are caused by the more contagious delta mutants. School-age children are currently in the age group with the newest cases.

Only Minnesotan 12 years and older are eligible for vaccination, and health officials claim that vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness. Breakthrough cases are becoming more common, but 99% of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans do not report breakthrough cases.

Minnesota has received 6.4 million coronavirus vaccines, with approximately 3.4 million inhabitants receiving at least one vaccination. Approximately 72% of the state’s vaccinated population receives at least one vaccination.