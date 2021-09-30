Victoria has a record high total daily COVID, recording 1,438 cases and 5 deaths.





Victoria has recorded 1,438 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

Despite almost immediate lockdown, the number of active infections is almost double the peak of the second wave in 2020

Despite almost immediate lockdown, the number of active infections is almost double the peak of the second wave in 2020 Infectious Delta strains and domestic infections are cited as the driving force behind the rapid spread. The dead bring a total of 41 from this outbreak. New cases were detected in 65,497 test results processed on Wednesday. It has increased sharply from 950 recorded the day before and 867 recorded the day before. The number of active infections across the state has once again reached a record high, with 11,018 people now recovering from COVID-19. During the state’s deadly second wave, the number of active cases peaked at 6,717. The number surged, even though the condition locked down shortly after the first case was detected in this outbreak. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic NS The spread of this outbreak Highly infectious Delta strains, infections within large households, and illegal contact between households. The virus continues to spread outside the locked-down cities of Melbourne, Mitchellshire and Latrobe. The increase in case numbers is in line with expectations for the coming months, with new infections and hospitalizations still about a month away from the expected peak. However, the latest figures may put the state at the upper end of the forecast, and Burnet’s Lab modeling predicts an average of 1,400 to 2,900 cases per day for the seven days from October 19 to 31. It underpins the state roadmap. The modeling predicts that 1,200 to 2,500 people will be hospitalized during peak hours. Contact tracers are also under increasing pressure Changes have been made to the interview process to accommodate thousands of cases and their close contact.. The surge is already straining the expanding healthcare system, and pressure is expected to increase until a larger immunization range is reached. “We know it’s not easy to hear news of Victorian companions, 1,438 new cases and five deaths,” said Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. “If you have any health concerns, talk to your GP right away. If you are eligible to be vaccinated and have not yet been vaccinated, do so now. Do not delay. “ According to the latest data, 79.4% of Victorians over the age of 16 had been vaccinated at least once by Tuesday, and 49.1% had been fully vaccinated. These targets do not include children aged 12 to 15 years, but yesterday it was revealed that 40% of the cohort received at least one dose. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the number was achieved in just 17 days. Federal government announced Additional financial support for Victorian companies affected by COVID restrictions, 80% over 16 years old will not be available once fully vaccinated. Victoria Reach that vaccination milestone In early November. If you or someone you know needs help: Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 NS Do You Really Need a COVID-19 Booster Vaccine? What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

