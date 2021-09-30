COVID-19: Saskatchewan: Two new apps released to support vaccination certification





To support the mandatory certification of vaccination requirements in Saskatchewan, companies or organizations can now choose to download and use a free app (SK Vax Verifier) ​​that reads the QR code presented by the customer. rice field. The app can scan the QR code on a citizen’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate to determine if a person is fully vaccinated. The SK Vax Verifier app is available in both Apple and Google Play app stores. * The Verifier app is available on Google Play, but the publishing process can take up to 24 hours and may not appear in your search. Search for “SKVax Verifier” (with quotes) to see it and download it. Once the Google publishing process is complete, the quotes are no longer needed. Proof of vaccination requirements Specific business unit It will take effect on October 1st. “The SKVax Verifier app allows businesses and organizations to quickly and easily determine if a customer is fully vaccinated according to state standards,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman. “We encourage companies and organizations to download this handy tool.” When a person’s QR code is scanned by the SK Vax Verifier app, the app will either have a green indicator to confirm that the person is fully vaccinated, or a red indicator to indicate that they are not. Is displayed. The information is secure and will not be saved / retained during the scanning process. The green / red indicators are based on the “fully vaccinated” criteria set by the government. In other words, 14 days after receiving it. A second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD (all interchangeable between two doses), or a second dose

One dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. The SK Vax Verifier app is not required for business use and does not require a QR code to show proof of vaccination. Companies may consider options for showing evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. QR code uploaded to SK Vax Wallet / MySaskHealthRecord Vaccine Certificate

A printed copy of the MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code)

Screenshot of MySaskHealthRecord Vaccine Certificate stored on device (with or without QR code)

Previous version of MySaskHealthRecordCOVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Wallet card issued at the time of vaccination

Printout of COVID-19 vaccine from Saskatchewan Department of Public Health Companies that require vaccination proof will also need an ID card for someone over the age of 18. Adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 are also required to show identification unless accompanied by an adult with vaccination and identification. Citizens can also obtain the free SK Vax Wallet app to download vaccine records and make them easily accessible from the mobile phone app, if desired. SK Vax Wallet is not required. The advantages are: Personal green / red notification to let you know if you meet vaccination requirements before arriving at the event / business (based on government vaccination standards when scanned with the SK Vax Verifier).

The ability to store vaccination certificates for the entire family in one easily accessible location. The SK Vax Wallet app is currently available on the Apple App Store and will soon be available on the Google Play Store. To obtain a COVID-19 vaccination certificate from MySaskHealthRecord (or to create a new account), please visit: .. Website traffic is expected to be congested and may be delayed as more people sign up for MySaskHealthRecord in preparation for proof of vaccination requirements on October 1st. Please be patient. Once an account is created, individuals will have access to COVID-19 vaccination records, complete immunity history, lab test results, including the COVID-19 test, and other health histories. It can take up to 24 hours for a record to be updated after your account is activated. video For individuals-SKVax Wallet app

For Business-SKVax Verifier App

Scanned-Interaction SK wallet iPhone

SK Verifier iPhone

SK Verifier Google Play

SK Wallet Google Play: Coming Soon General COVID-19 information For inquiries from the general public [email protected].. This release is distributed on behalf of the City of Lloydminster. Saskatchewan Government..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lloydminster.ca/en/news/covid-19-saskatchewan-two-new-apps-launched-to-support-proof-of-vaccination.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos