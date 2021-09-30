One in three survivors of COVID-19 suffers from long-distance symptoms

Kansas City, Missouri — A new study details the long-term effects of COVID-19 and common cases of long-haul carriers.

Recent research Of the more than 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19, one in three was found to have prolonged symptoms after several months.

The survey found nine “core features” of long COVIDs.

Dyspnea

Malaise

Chest / sore throat

headache

stomach ache

muscle pain

Other pain

Cognitive symptoms

Anxiety / depression

This data reassures local long-haul carriers such as Spark Thomas, who lives in Blue Springs. She said she was happy to know that she wasn’t alone.

“It’s really great to see research coming out to really support what we’ve been doing silently for over a year now,” said Thomas.

For Thomas, being infected with COVID-19 in July 2020 was already a tragic experience.

“I was ill for 15 consecutive days,” said Thomas. “I could barely remove my head from my pillow. I had the worst physical pain I’ve ever experienced.”

After recovering, Thomas continued to suffer from brain fog and dyspnea months later.

“One night I was like,’OK Lord, I don’t know if I’ll get up in the morning.’ That’s how bad my breathing was,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it would be difficult to get an answer from a primary care provider at first, given the many unknowns about COVID-19.

She began seeking treatment at the Truman Medical Center / University Health Long Distance Clinic in May.

“Because my heart was beating, I had a lung test and a heart disease test,” said Thomas.

She has also been diagnosed with asthma.

Thomas said she was finally starting to see improvements.

“It’s been over a year since my first diagnosis, and I’m finally feeling a little better and I’m in control of my breathing. I can breathe and I don’t feel like I’m going to die,” said Thomas.

Healthcare professionals have seen about 200 patients since they opened in late spring.

According to nurse practitioner Wes Straust, the symptoms vary, but the most common are fatigue, shortness of breath / dyspnea, headache, and cough.

According to Straust, specialists try treatment based on individual symptoms, which can be complicated because it is unclear what causes long-term COVID.

“Many patients who are unable to find objective findings, especially on physical examinations, test results, or images showing some cause, can benefit from motor rehabilitation programs and cognitive-behavioral therapy,” Stroust said. I am. Said.

Straust said he is currently seeing many patients infected with COVID-19 in December 2020.

“In the coming months, we’ll see people who were part of the big summer surge understand that their symptoms haven’t resolved,” Storst said. ..

Currently, patients are positive for COVID-19 testing and have symptoms for more than 3 months to be seen in the clinic.

“If you improve your ability to see these patients, you know that you will have to wait a long time, especially for those who are going back to work or school for three months, so lower these thresholds. I hope we can do that, “says Stroust.

The risk of long-distance COVID symptoms underscores the importance of vaccination, Straust said.

“Vaccination seems to reduce the chances of chronic symptoms after COVID-19 by about half,” says Stroust.

For Thomas, having a place where her symptoms are verified means the world.

“You know that many of it are also spiritual, you seem crazy about me because you haven’t dealt with any of these health problems, this really happens “Yes,” said Thomas.

Thomas wants others to be vaccinated to avoid the long COVID experience she has experienced.

“I was relieved to know that I was doing what I could to stop the spread and stay healthy,” said Thomas.