Live Breaking News: NSW, Victoria, QLD Blockade Updates and Covid Case Numbers

Victorian people were accused by Prime Minister Dana Andrews after the state recorded a 50% surge in the case compared to the latest reporting period.

Victorians recorded 1438 new Covid cases and NSW recorded 941 cases.

Rapid increase in the number of cases in Victoria

The number of Covid cases has exploded in Victoria, with the state recording 1438 infections during the latest reporting period.

This is the largest total daily record recorded in Victoria during the pandemic and the largest per day surge in Australia since the pandemic began.

This is also the first time that thousands of numbers have been recorded.

Previously, the daily number of cases was steadily increasing, with 950 cases recorded on Wednesday, 867 cases on Tuesday, and 705 cases on Monday.

A month ago, only 73 new cases were recorded on August 30th.

Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said spikes are preventable.

“Many of these cases were completely avoidable,” he said.

“Of course, they will put more pressure on our healthcare system, leading to more people getting seriously ill. I know it’s frustrating. I can’t believe it. I know it’s difficult. I know this was literally the longest journey, but now I can see the other side, so it’s very important that we do the right thing in ourselves. is.”

Victorian COVID-19 response commander Yeron Weimar said the profiles of people infected with the virus have changed.

“Today, 55 percent are men,” he said.

“A completely different profile was seen in the rest of the outbreaks. Ages are increasing disproportionately between the ages of 20-29 and 20-50. Over 55% of today’s cases are 20. I’m in my thirties, thirties, and forties. “



Thousands did the wrong thing

Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he was not trying to “blame” anyone for the surge in the case.

“You can’t change what’s happening last week or so, or in many ways at any given time. That’s all there is to it, but all we can do is head for another weekend and 70% of it every day. As we approach the double dose of, it’s not easy for all of us, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and certainly for our nurses who are caring for our patients. ” He said.

“I’m not trying to blame anyone. I’m trying to explain because so many people are having trouble today, but why did it go up so fast?

“According to a real interview, hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of people have made some choices that mean they’re not in their own home, but in someone else’s home. This is what the virus does. This is the way we know it spreads. In this way, the virus infects the entire community. “



Grand final party to partially blame

Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said last week’s AFL Grand Final Party contributed to the surge in the Covid case.

“If we continue to meet people, desperately pretend (the pandemic is over), go see friends and family and ignore the rules. (Action) Increasing numbers of continuations If you find out, “he said.

Yeron Weimar, COVID-19 Commander in Victoria, said the event contributed to the expansion of the home.

“The difference in the numbers today is that the activities five or six days ago were completely different.

“According to contact tracers, there were quite a few social gatherings on the long weekends of Friday and Saturday, including grand final parties, other social gatherings, barbecues, and backyard visits, which put a considerable case load. It has occurred. “

“In recent weeks, we have seen continuous infections within and between households,” said Weimar.

Wait worried about the blockade of Queensland

We are waiting for the number of cases of Covid in Queensland while the state is fighting the virus.

The outbreak is a four-sided battle after health officials have lost valuable time to track Sydney truck drivers.

The driver is currently under police investigation. It’s not clear why the truck driver stayed in the state after arriving on September 16.

Authorities are competing to prevent the virus from spreading from truck drivers who have been unable to check in to restaurants and hotels in the city for more than a week. Brisbane women, meanwhile, are believed to have tested positive for Covid late Wednesday night after visiting the north. NSW hotspot.

Chief Health Officer Janet Young refrained from entering the area for a sixth snap lockdown, despite 18 active cases and an increase in the number of exposed sites within a few days.

It comes as Townsville Bulletin I reported the case.

The publication reported that the man was transferred from the hotel prime minister to Townsville Hospital last night.

He then tested positive for Covid-19. It is understood that the man may have been in the community for the past two days.

The case will be addressed at a 10 am press conference by the Queensland Government.

New restrictions in Queensland.

A new wave of restrictions has been introduced so that the state wobbles at the edge of another blockade.

The prime minister said the restrictions would come into force on Thursday at 4 pm.

“Today it applies to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Islands for two weeks, because there were pilots flying to Townsville,” she said.

“That is, the number of people who can enter your home will be 30. Including visitors, residents and children. Weddings and funerals will return to 100. 20 people dancing at the wedding. 2 Weekly restaurants and cafes return to one person per 4 square meters. “

Trapped Victorians were finally allowed to go home

Victorian people stuck in dangerous areas of New South Wales are finally allowed to return home today, thanks to the change to home quarantine testing.

However, anyone planning to cross the border from New South Wales to Victoria must be completely jabbed and have a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before leaving New South Wales.

Victorian residents who then stayed in New South Wales must be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The upper limit of hospitality is not 80%.

Reservation restrictions at hospitality facilities in New South Wales will be lifted when 80% of the community is vaccinated.

The venue still has to comply with the density limit, leaving 20 which is a rate limit of 70-80 percent.

NSW Records 941 New Covid Cases: Reopening Schools

New South Wales has recorded 941 new Covid cases in which schools were set to open early due to state immunization rates.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said he was surprised at how quickly the community was vaccinated.

“Fortunately, I have a school todayIt will resume a week earlier than expected, “she said.

“When we dated the school to open on October 25, we did it for two reasons, one to provide certainty to parents and the school community, and the other to already 70%. This is to make sure that the dose is more than doubled. “

Six deaths were also recorded during the latest reporting period.

Teachers blamed “laziness”

2GB announcer Ben Fordham accused the teachers union after complaining about the possibility of teachers returning to the classroom early.

The Government of New South Wales is considering returning children to school on October 18, instead of the scheduled date of October 25.

Fordham was embarrassed by that stance. He says schools need to be prepared and prepared for early return.

“114 days [of lockdown] Do you have time to prepare? how were you? ” He said.

“Absolutely and completely shameful, lazy, and there is no defense against it.”

Antibacs content blocked

Technology giant YouTube has hit the anti-vaccination movement hard and blocked all anti-vacs content from the platform.

YouTube previously specifically banned false information about the Covid-19 vaccine, but now it contains false information about all approved vaccines.

For example, the new policy means that false allegations that influenza vaccination can cause infertility or that the MMR jab can cause autism are prohibited.

Pfizer Jab is open to everyone in New South Wales

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all New South Wales residents over the age of 60.

Under the state’s expanded vaccine deployment, both Pfizer and Moderna will be available to people over the age of 60, after members of the cohort were previously restricted to AstraZeneca only.

This means that all three TGA-approved vaccines are now available to all people over the age of 12 for Moderna and Pfizer and over 18 for AstraZeneca.

Why are vaccinated people dying from Covid?

A small number of fully vaccinated people in New South Wales have died in Covid-19, but experts shouldn’t stop you from getting jabs or question their effectiveness. Says.

As of this week, 36 fully vaccinated residents have died in the state’s Delta outbreak. This represents about 11 percent of all deaths.

As of September 11, 20 of the 21 fully vaccinated people were over 70 years old, according to the latest detailed breakdown of NSW Health data. Of the 15 fully vaccinated people who have died since then, eight had underlying health.

“As the proportion of the vaccinated population increases, the number of fully vaccinated cases increases, but this does not mean that the vaccine is not functioning,” NSW Heath said in a surveillance report. Stated.

“The main thing we’ll cover here is that about 11% of people who die are completely vaccinated, but in the group most likely to die (aged 70+, vulnerable), About 80% are fully vaccinated, “Emma McBride, a professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at James Cook University, told news.com.au.

Read the full text here..