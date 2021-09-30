According to a new study, Quebec has made the right decision to extend the interval between vaccinations.

A new study released Wednesday by the Quebec Institute of Public Health found that the COVID-19 vaccine is more effective when given a second dose at intervals longer than the vaccine manufacturer recommends.

Due to a shortage of supplies, Quebec decided early in the vaccination campaign to administer a second COVID-19 vaccine 16 weeks after the first vaccine, rather than the 21 or 28 days recommended by the vaccine company. ..

New research by Quebec National Institute of Public Health “If the dosing interval is greater than the manufacturer’s recommended interval, it will be more effective against infection,” he said.

For example, the study found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 47% effective in preventing infection when given a second dose 3-4 weeks after the first dose, as recommended by the manufacturer. became. However, its effectiveness jumped to 92% when the second dose was given at least 16 weeks after the first dose.

The study found that three vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, were very effective in preventing COVID-19-related deaths.

“Of the 181 people who died of COVID-19 during the study, only 3 were vaccinated twice, resulting in vaccine efficacy against more than 97% of deaths.” And March 14th and September 11th.

Researchers also found that all three vaccines were more than 92% effective in preventing hospitalization, and that the effectiveness of each vaccine was unchanged for various mutations in the new coronavirus, including the delta variant. discovered.

On Tuesday, the Institute released a forecast stating that new daily infections and hospitalizations throughout Quebec would stabilize and begin to decline by December — if the contact between people remains the same.

However, he warned that if social contact returned to pre-pandemic levels, cases and hospitalizations could begin to increase again.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and seven more reported deaths from the new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations decreased by 15 to 306, with 91 in the intensive care unit. 3 people have decreased.