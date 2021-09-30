U.S. Coronavirus: For the first time since June, the estimated number of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. is declining.

Currently, an average of nearly 2,000 people die each day and about 114,000 are infected with Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials and experts have adopted multiple strategies to strengthen vaccination protection.

Schools, businesses and employers require students and employees to be vaccinated against the virus. The FDA also approves booster immunization to enhance vaccine protection against vulnerable populations.

Health experts are also waiting for Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for the vaccine to protect children aged 5 to 11 years.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital’s Vaccine Education Center, said he understood the concerns and urged his parents to “wait for the data to be displayed before deciding to obtain the vaccine.” ..

Many health professionals want more people to decide to get vaccinated because some areas are nervous about catching up with the case.

Yukon-Koshokwim Health Corporation of Alaska announced on Wednesday that the Covid-19 surge is preparing for the possibility of distributing services under the Crisis Standards of Care.

“We are doing our best for all patients, regardless of the resources available at all times,” said the Chief of Staff. Dr. Ellen Hodges said in a statement. “But unfortunately, we are now in a position to make these difficult decisions on a daily basis, as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization and limited resources throughout the state. “

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday that he believed the state was in “stormy eyes” and urged residents to be vaccinated to reduce the surge.

“West Virginia, we’ll lose more people, there’s no doubt about it,” Justice said during a Covid-19 briefing Wednesday. “All I can do with my conscience is to keep encouraging you to get vaccinated in every way.”

CDC encourages pregnant people to get vaccinated

Some people are worried about whether they are pregnant or want to be Pregnant people are safe to vaccinate However, the CDC urgently recommended inoculating them on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, pregnant people, those who have recently given birth, those who are planning to become pregnant, and those who are breastfeeding need to be vaccinated.

“The CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known or potential risks,” the authorities said. Health warning ..

“As of September 27, 2021, pregnant people have reported COVID-19 cases confirmed by more than 125,000 tests, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.”

Mothers are not the only risk. Pregnant Covid-19 can cause babies born prematurely or very ill and must go directly to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Other adverse pregnancy outcomes such as stillbirth have been reported,” the CDC said.

“Pregnancy is both a special time and a stressful time. Pregnancy during a pandemic is an additional concern for families. If you are pregnant or considering a pregnancy, tell your healthcare provider about the protective benefits of COVID. It is highly recommended to consult. -19 vaccines to keep your baby and yourself safe, “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Vaccine obligation comes into effect

At the local and federal levels, authorities are implementing vaccination obligations to enhance protection.

Earlier this month President Joe Biden Announces Strict New Vaccine Regulations A drastic attempt to contain the latest surge in Covid-19 for federal workers, large employers and medical staff.

He instructed the Ministry of Labor to require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that their workers are vaccinated or tested once a week. Failure to comply could result in companies being fined thousands of dollars per employee.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Wednesday that these requirements have not yet been implemented, but employers should expect to come this year.

Employees of the New York hospital system are required to be vaccinated against the virus, and some employees are already facing the consequences of non-compliance.

Spokesman Steve Clark said the medical system at St. Burnabus Hospital had 58 employees who did not show evidence of vaccination as of Wednesday.

Employees will be suspended and must present proof of vaccination until Monday morning. Otherwise, they would end, Clark said.

“Patient care is not compromised at all,” Clark said. “Schedules have been created accordingly. People either work overtime or bring in part-timers or agency personnel as needed.”