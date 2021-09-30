Health
Tablets for treating COVID can “remove teeth” from a pandemic
Richmond, Virginia-A few days after Pfizer announced that it was testing Antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19The drug, if effective, “can remove teeth from this entire terrible pandemic,” said a professor at the University of Virginia.
A clinical trial is underway at the University of Virginia to study COVID-19.
Dr. Bill Petri, a professor of infectious diseases, said:
Dr. Petri said that so far, some people who go to the hospital with the virus have been given antiviral drugs to treat it.
“We have a drug called ritonavir, which was part of a study showing that Patrick Jackson of UVA works to treat the virus, but you need to give it intravenously, therefore. It’s really just for inpatients, “Dr. Petri said.
Scientists are working to take it one step further. On Monday, Pfizer announced that it was testing an antiviral drug that could be taken immediately after infection.
“If the pill works as intended, take it when the first symptoms of COVID-19 appear. Twice a day for 5 days, and it will keep you away from the hospital,” Petri said. The doctor said.
He also said it could help prevent further spread.
“You probably won’t be infected for a long time,” Dr. Petri said. “I don’t know if the drug works, of course, but if it works, it works by preventing new viruses from being created, which can reduce the number of viruses.” Exhaling again can weaken the infectivity, which can reduce the overall duration of the infectivity. “
According to Petri, the drug acts as a protease inhibitor, preventing it from taking in long proteins made by the virus and breaking them into small pieces.
“For HIV, this was a lifesaver,” said Dr. Petri. “And more recently, the hepatitis C virus has made hepatitis C completely curable for treatment with pills because of the incurable cause of liver damage.”
“Protease inhibitors have a very good track record of turning the tide of HIV and HCV drugs, so it’s very encouraging to confirm that Pfizer has begun this clinical trial,” he adds. I did.
With the surge in COVID hospitalizations in the state, HCA Virginia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jake O’Shay said that if effective, COVID’s oral antivirals could be another tool for doctors to treat the virus. He said it could be useful. But he said it was too early for doctors to prepare for that possibility.
“Currently, our main focus is to care for the sick people in our hospital and to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Dr. O’Shea. “We need to see what data comes out and what comes out of clinical trials. This is very valuable.”
Dr. O’Shea also said he hopes that the therapeutic potential does not discourage people from focusing on the most effective tools already available.
“It’s a real risk, but we continue to see evidence that vaccination is safe and effective, so more and more people continue to be vaccinated, regardless of the availability of antiviral drugs. “I hope,” said Dr. O’Shea.
Petri said the Pfizer trial is due to be completed on November 21, and the results are expected to be available by the end of the year.
Pfizer then said it would have to go through the same emergency authorization process as the vaccine, and the FDA would consider efficacy and usage.
