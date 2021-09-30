GP reminded me of vaping changes





news The Vaping product will be available only in Australia as a smoking cessation tool via prescription from October 1st. The long-term health effects of vaping are unknown, and their effectiveness as smoking cessation tools remains uncertain.

under ChangeWithout a valid prescription, you will not be able to purchase nicotine vapor-breathing products (NVPs) or import them from overseas websites. GP can prescribe products that breathe nicotine vapor by becoming Certified prescriber – Free in minutes – Special access scheme Or by providing a prescription for a 3-month supply through Private import scheme.. Dr. Karen Price, President of RACGP, encourages all GPs to be familiar with the changes. “The GP is thinking a lot right now, but it’s important to know what these changes in the vaping method mean for them and their patients,” she said. “Prescribing nicotine vapor-breathing products is not a first-line treatment for smoking cessation and should only be tried if other measures, such as nicotine replacement therapy with behavioral support, fail. “Applying discretion and judgment when considering the individual circumstances of a patient is the job of the GP in the Australian community. “People who have a prescription can get a product that breathes nicotine vapor by filling out the prescription through a pharmacy.” Guidance created by RACGP Available in the GP, it covers evidence of the effectiveness of NVPs to support smoking cessation, the position of NVPs in treatment, and the utility of prescribing products. Dr. Price also pointed out that other resources available to the GP are kept up to date with changes. ‘GP wanting to know more about these changes You can participate in the webinar Organized by Quitline and certified by RACGP on October 5th. This includes clinical guidance for products that breathe nicotine vapors, “she said. The webinar will outline the process of prescribing nicotine vapor-breathing products and outline all relevant clinical considerations. I encourage you to sign up for all GPs and learn about these changes that will take effect. “It’s important to be wary of the GP being pressured to prescribe these nicotine vapor-breathing products. There’s a reason the legislation governing these products is in force. The long-term health effects of use and vaporization are unknown and have evidence of their effectiveness as smoking cessation tools. Remain uncertain.. “The prescriptions for these products should only be used as a last resort. Vaping is not a risk-free and harmless version of smoking tobacco. These are addictive and harmful products and when ingested in certain amounts It can be fatal. Because there is no evidence base on how to prescribe these products for therapeutic use, practice points have been developed to minimize risk to prescribers and patients. Nicotine vaping products are not currently approved treatment products and it is valid and rational for practitioners to choose not to prescribe them

When prescribing, use certified prescribing or special access scheme prescribing routes instead of personal import schemes to minimize the risk that patients will receive imported products that do not meet the following: TGO110 requirements These include requirements for labeling, child resistance packages, and the ban on other active ingredients other than nicotine.

Avoid prescribing the free base nicotine at concentrations above 20 mg / mL and limit the amount of nicotine vapor-absorbing products per formulation to a maximum of 3 months (and time the supply period for follow-up).

Avoid the use of flavors or limit them to tobacco flavors only as flavor chemicals are not standardized and their safety for inhalation into the lungs is unknown.

Provide follow-up and behavioral support To join the conversation, please log in below. reform no smoking vaping

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/gps-reminded-of-vaping-changes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos