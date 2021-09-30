New groundbreaking hospitalizations that reflect the high immunization rates in Maine





In Maine, the number of people who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 is increasing, filling ICU beds throughout the state. However, according to health officials, these numbers better represent the high immunization rates in Maine rather than vaccine ineffectiveness. As of Tuesday morning, about 30% of patients treated with coronavirus in the ICUs of 10 Northern Light hospitals had been vaccinated. Four of the 13 patients on mechanical ventilation were also vaccinated — about 30 percent. Although weakened immunity may contribute, the far more important reason for the number of vaccinated patients seems to be the numerical reality of high vaccination rates in Maine, Maine said. Nirab Shah, director of the State Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.Maine has the third highest complete vaccination rate Man In the country, it is arguably a factor that leads to more inpatient vaccinated people. “It’s a rather insidious and somewhat scary by-product of the fact that we’re really vaccinated,” Shah said. The numbers are evidence of a successful Maine vaccine effort compared to other states, but state health officials have told newly qualified people. Get a COVID-19 booster shot.. These shots were finally approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for risky groups week.. Many of the new groups targeted for booster shots, including those aged 65 and over and adults with underlying health, are most likely to be hospitalized for breakthrough cases of COVID-19. From August 27 to September 24, approximately 30% (48 of 159) of new coronavirus hospitalizations in Maine were vaccinated patients, according to Maine CDC data. Approximately 0.1% of vaccinated people were infected with the virus during that period, while 2.3% of those who were not completely vaccinated were infected with the virus. Approximately 920,000 mainners have been vaccinated at least once, well above the unvaccinated or unvaccinated people under the age of 12 (425,000). As the number of people vaccinated in Maine increased, they were more likely to appear in ICU data, Shah said. However, Shah said “weakened immunity” could also play a role, especially for those with existing health conditions.He said it might show the potential usefulness of booster shots and additional vaccinations, of which 16,520 were Administration The entire state. Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Senior Physician Executive at Northern Light Health, said the majority of hospitalizations within the hospital system were still among unvaccinated people. “Vaccines are clearly the best way to get out of this pandemic,” Jarvis said. Even as the idea of ​​weakening immunity from the vaccine and the use of booster shots began to be considered more thoroughly, the main CDC decided to give the first dose to 265,000 eligible people across the state who had not yet received it. Shah said it is still in focus. Single dose as of Wednesday. “If people don’t go out and get vaccinated, especially in the short term, we’ll continue to see areas with very high infection rates in the state,” Shah said. BDN writer Jessica Piper contributed to this report. More articles from BDN

