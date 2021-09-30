Biden officials split at Covid-19 booster when planning winter course

Whatever the decision made by health authorities, the combination of cold weather and holiday gatherings will have a significant impact on the pandemic process in the coming months ready to contribute to the spread of the virus. Increasing tensions among the president’s top Covid-19 advisors raise questions about whether the goals of the country’s vaccination campaign are changing and the extent to which breakthrough infections are unavoidable. Many scientists warn that although the pandemic will eventually end, the virus itself will continue to be important for years to come.

“We are in a vulnerable position,” said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. “We are very short of vaccination. We are also one of the countries that received most of the vaccination rates we achieve early, so of those people Many are now vulnerable. It’s not a precursor to a great descent ramp from the Delta. “

The White House, the CDC, and the Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment. Government officials have pointed out recent comments by Fauci and CDC director Rochelle Walensky, supporting the idea that even mild breakthrough infections are a concern.

For months, government officials have been working on how to interpret and respond to national and international data suggesting the effectiveness of available vaccines for infection and, in some cases, hospitalization.

Biden’s team was initially aimed at providing boosters to all adults from the week of September 20th. However, the administration has shrunk its vision in response to backlash from FDA and CDC scientists and an external advisory board of government agencies. They objected because the CDC’s research on vaccine performance was limited and most of the country did not clearly demonstrate the urgent need for boosters or how long the benefits of boosters would last. bottom.

So far, the FDA and CDC have a fundamental health condition or job that increases the risk of certain people (people over 65 years old, and severe Covid-19) who first received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine18. Boosters are recommended only for people over the age of). However, federal officials are already considering whether the next group of boosters could come this fall and winter as people spend more time indoors due to cold weather. ..

The current conversation about how to prepare for a potential increase in incidents has come at a sparse time due to the administration and its pandemic response.

Highly contagious delta mutants continue to spread nationwide. Health experts warn that the country could surge again, especially if vaccine efficacy declines dramatically in the coming months, especially in Israel. However, federal authorities do not have solid data, especially domestic data, that accurately explain how long boosters will last and which groups will benefit. It confuses risk and profit calculations.

However, waiting for a definitive discovery before making the shot widely available can be costly in its own right, said Linawen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University.

“I don’t think the federal government should do business telling people what is valuable to them. The federal government tells us not to worry about infecting young and vulnerable families. You don’t have to be. “She said. “That’s why last week’s CDC meeting was very frustrating because it basically said,’I know more about prevention and what’s important to you than you do.’ “

And the difficulty of predicting how the outbreak will behave in the coming months adds to the policy challenges facing the Biden administration. High-ranking federal officials are essentially trying to predict the unknown. A major issue for many members of Biden’s Covid team is whether the United States should boost otherwise healthy Americans to help reduce infections and infections, or most of the world receives the first dose. Should I limit the boosters up to, or should I try to do both at once? The answer is very different.

“I don’t think anything can be opened and closed at the moment. I think things are thought-provoking,” said Craig Spencer, an emergency physician at New York University, on vaccine efficacy data. “Intention [boosters] Is it justified? I think it depends on what you think we should do with the vaccine. We use hundreds of millions of ready-to-use doses to stop the spread and prevent people from dying from vaccine-preventable illnesses. “

The Biden administration faced an immediate backlash in August when it announced that it would begin offering booster shots in September. Health experts and international authorities should do more to help the United States immunize other parts of the world before the United States advances with additional doses for Americans. said. Medical and public health professionals associated with the White House, including former members of the Biden Transition Team, also have available data that the vaccine may cause severe illness or death, even if the ability to prevent mild infections is weakened. Claimed to indicate that he did a good job of preventing.

The criticism began a series of conversations within the White House and between Bidencovid-19 officials as the pandemic approached the end of the second year on the best way to anticipate the potential surge.

CDC and FDA scientists, and external advisors to the authorities, have revealed in a recent presentation that boosters do not always prevent mild infections. They argued that shots should be used to protect older people and other groups whose vaccinations are becoming less effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 booster shot during an event at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Monday, September 27, 2021. | Evan Vucci / Associated Press Photo

Throughout, Fauci has voiced his thoughts on boosters, stating that Israeli data are clear. Vaccines are less effective against mild and moderate illnesses, and boosters are the solution. He argues that the United States should not book third shots as protection against severe illness, contrary to the latest recommendations of the FDA and CDC.

“Apparently [the advisory groups] He said he was okay as long as he didn’t go to the hospital and die, “Forch said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, the host of a recent conservative radio talk show. “I don’t feel that way. Not only do I prevent people from entering the hospital, but I don’t want them to get sick. Also, I can get quite sick and I don’t necessarily go to the hospital. No need to.”

Forch added that his approach was consistent with Biden’s goal of supporting vaccinations around the world, adding that the administration “promises to do more” in that regard. rice field.

Warrensky also pointed out the importance of finding a way to deal with mild breakthrough infections, even though her agency decided to follow only cases that led to hospitalization in May. If a healthcare worker gets sick with a breakthrough infection, “it may not be possible to fill the ICU bed due to lack of workforce,” she recently said at the Atlantic Ideas Festival.

However, Warrensky said at a press conference last week that taking booster shots was a “walking, not running, situation”, and raising the overall vaccination rate was also a powerful way to protect the vulnerability. Emphasized that it is a method.

The administration’s internal struggle for boosters continues to spill over into the public as experts seek ways to prevent repeated catastrophic surges last winter.

“Although reluctant to use a third jab in this country, it can be of great help to basically return to full protection for all early vaccinated people. “Mr. Topol said. “We are starting to deny the importance of infection. And that’s not good. Another thing I think is discounted is the story of long covids. The only preventive measure for long covids is To prevent infection. “

For others like Spencer, a New York City emergency room doctor, the widespread use of boosters overturns the fact that the United States does not yet have sufficient data on the benefits and potential risks of shots. Will hide.

“Can we give people enough support to prevent them from being infected and having bactericidal immunity?” Spencer said. “For people like me and young people … I don’t know what the risk of a third vaccination is. What is the impact on my arthritis? I don’t know. I have a wide range of policy recommendations. Before we announce it, it’s good to know that it can ultimately undermine our impetus to expand the vaccine. “

The administration has begun to discuss what other strategies can be recommended or encouraged to prevent the outbreak of infection during the upcoming vacation season. Possible approaches include revision of mask wearing guidelines and increased access to rapid Covid-19 testing.

“If we all had rapid antigen testing every day or every other day, we know that, but here’s a blind guide to get them out to help you navigate this. There is, “said Topol.

Rapid testing is still relatively expensive in the United States and is not widely available. Authorities are still struggling to develop a long-term pandemic strategy, given the widespread use of strict public health measures such as frequent testing and the relatively low vaccination rates in the country. Stated.

“The question for society is what level of death we are willing to accept, and what is the price we are willing to pay?” Wen said. Some would say, “If you can make Covid like the flu, it’s a victory.” But still, we’re talking about twice as much flu. Next, the question is, what is the price we are willing to pay to lower the level of Covid? If you need to wear a mask every winter, do you really want to further reduce the burden of suffering? Are people willing to accept the price? “