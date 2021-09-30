Health
False allegations about influenza cases resurface on social media
Claim: Reported influenza cases decreased by 379 million over the year
Cold temperatures and the flu vaccine have returned, and false information about influenza cases and COVID-19 has returned.
NS September 25th Facebook post Acquiring more than 9,800 shares in four days claims that the number of influenza cases has dropped significantly within a year.
“Imagine believing that flu cases have decreased by 379,998,178 over the past year.” Read a screenshot of the April 11 tweet by user @cissylala.
NS Original Tweet As of September 29, there are about 800 retweets and 3,000 likes.
Fact check:Influenza activity has been low so far, probably due to pandemic prophylaxis
The text is based on various conspiracy theories uncovered by an independent fact-checking organization, including those claiming to have reduced cases of influenza. COVID-19 was actually a “seasonal” flu And people Diagnosed as a virus Instead of the flu.
During the winter of 2020-2021, influenza cases were low, but not as large as Post claims. And there is a brief description of the drop-off: blockage, face mask, social distance.
USA TODAY solicited comments from posters and former Twitter users.
Fact check: Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn
Influenza cases have decreased by up to 55 million
Twitter user Cissy Lala, who filed a complaint in April, told USA TODAY by email that she found 379 million figures on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. However, USA TODAY found no evidence that the CDC shared that number.
She also pointed out USA TODAY Articles The decrease in influenza cases in the latest winter season will start in May.
However, in that article, USA TODAY reported that the two-year change was close to 36 million.
The CDC said 2,038 cases of influenza were reported in the United States between September 27 and April 24, 2020. USA TODAY reported.Last season, from October 2019 to April 2020 Agency quote About 38 million cases of influenza.
Earlier this year Other media outlets again, About 38 million people I had the flu during the 2019-2020 season.
Fact check: Advertising agency behind viral “unvaccinated” ads, not funeral halls
NS July CDC update Approximately 1,675 people said they tested positive for the influenza virus for the number of influenza cases from 2020 to 2021 designated by the authorities between September 28 and May 22, 2020.
NS Latest influenza estimates from the CDC It is said that 39 to 56 million people got the flu during the 2019-20 season.
In other words, at most, there are about 55 million fewer cases in a year, not 379 million.
COVID-19 reaction also delayed influenza
The dramatic reduction in influenza cases occurred in an unprecedented pandemic in which people took unprecedented steps to avoid the passage of the virus. These behaviors have affected the spread of COVID-19, but experts say other illnesses like the flu as well.
NS CDC said COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands, and physical distance helped reduce influenza cases from 2020 to 2021.
Influenza vaccine distributed At record height Authorities said it could have contributed to the 2020-21 season, which involves more than 193 million doses.
Doctor John Swartsberg, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley I told USA TODAY in May The numbers for 2020-21 were like he had never seen before. He said he hopes the pandemic will teach Americans how safety measures can be used not only for COVID-19 but also for other viruses.
“It can really make us healthy,” he said.
Fact check: The FDA never said that unvaccinated people were more educated than vaccinated
Our rating: False
Based on our research, we falsely rate the claim that influenza cases have decreased by 379 million in a year. According to CDC data, 39-56 million people were ill during the 2019-2020 flu season, compared to just over 1,000 during the 2020-21 season. The claimant told USA TODAY that he saw the number on the CDC website, but USA TODAY couldn’t find any evidence of the number.
Our Fact Check Source:
- @ cissylala, April 11th Tweet
- Reuters, December 16, 2020, Fact Check: COVID-19 is not seasonal flu
- USA TODAY, December 31, 2020, Fact Check: Postclaim COVID-19 is another influenza strain and is incorrectly attributed to Professor Cornell
- Cissy Lala, September 29, email exchange with USA TODAY
- USA TODAY, May 10th Influenza cases were the lowest ever during the 2020-2021 season.What experts expect from next season’s vaccine
- CDC, accessed on September 29, Estimated influenza illness, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States-2019-2021 influenza season
- Miami Herald, January 6th What happened to the flu?That’s why the flu epidemic has been declining all this season
- WUSA 9, June 1st Validation: Influenza cases and deaths have dropped dramatically since the 2019-20 season
- CDC, July 22 Overview of the 2020-2021 influenza season
- CDC, accessed on September 29, 2019-2020 US Influenza Season: Preliminary Burden Estimates During the Season
- CDC, July 22 Overview of the 2020-2021 Influenza Season (What are the possible explanations for unusually low influenza activity?)
- CDC, accessed on September 29, Historical reference to distributed seasonal influenza vaccine doses
Thank you for supporting our journalism.you can Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/09/30/fact-check-false-claims-flu-cases-resurface-social-media/5913369001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]