False allegations about influenza cases resurface on social media

Claim: Reported influenza cases decreased by 379 million over the year

Cold temperatures and the flu vaccine have returned, and false information about influenza cases and COVID-19 has returned.

NS September 25th Facebook post Acquiring more than 9,800 shares in four days claims that the number of influenza cases has dropped significantly within a year.

“Imagine believing that flu cases have decreased by 379,998,178 over the past year.” Read a screenshot of the April 11 tweet by user @cissylala.

NS Original Tweet As of September 29, there are about 800 retweets and 3,000 likes.

Fact check:Influenza activity has been low so far, probably due to pandemic prophylaxis

The text is based on various conspiracy theories uncovered by an independent fact-checking organization, including those claiming to have reduced cases of influenza. COVID-19 was actually a “seasonal” flu And people Diagnosed as a virus Instead of the flu.

During the winter of 2020-2021, influenza cases were low, but not as large as Post claims. And there is a brief description of the drop-off: blockage, face mask, social distance.

USA TODAY solicited comments from posters and former Twitter users.

Fact check: Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn

Influenza cases have decreased by up to 55 million

Twitter user Cissy Lala, who filed a complaint in April, told USA TODAY by email that she found 379 million figures on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. However, USA TODAY found no evidence that the CDC shared that number.

She also pointed out USA TODAY Articles The decrease in influenza cases in the latest winter season will start in May.

However, in that article, USA TODAY reported that the two-year change was close to 36 million.

The CDC said 2,038 cases of influenza were reported in the United States between September 27 and April 24, 2020. USA TODAY reported.Last season, from October 2019 to April 2020 Agency quote About 38 million cases of influenza.

Earlier this year Other media outlets again, About 38 million people I had the flu during the 2019-2020 season.

Fact check: Advertising agency behind viral “unvaccinated” ads, not funeral halls

NS July CDC update Approximately 1,675 people said they tested positive for the influenza virus for the number of influenza cases from 2020 to 2021 designated by the authorities between September 28 and May 22, 2020.

NS Latest influenza estimates from the CDC It is said that 39 to 56 million people got the flu during the 2019-20 season.

In other words, at most, there are about 55 million fewer cases in a year, not 379 million.

COVID-19 reaction also delayed influenza

The dramatic reduction in influenza cases occurred in an unprecedented pandemic in which people took unprecedented steps to avoid the passage of the virus. These behaviors have affected the spread of COVID-19, but experts say other illnesses like the flu as well.

NS CDC said COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands, and physical distance helped reduce influenza cases from 2020 to 2021.

Influenza vaccine distributed At record height Authorities said it could have contributed to the 2020-21 season, which involves more than 193 million doses.

Doctor John Swartsberg, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley I told USA TODAY in May The numbers for 2020-21 were like he had never seen before. He said he hopes the pandemic will teach Americans how safety measures can be used not only for COVID-19 but also for other viruses.

“It can really make us healthy,” he said.

Fact check: The FDA never said that unvaccinated people were more educated than vaccinated

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we falsely rate the claim that influenza cases have decreased by 379 million in a year. According to CDC data, 39-56 million people were ill during the 2019-2020 flu season, compared to just over 1,000 during the 2020-21 season. The claimant told USA TODAY that he saw the number on the CDC website, but USA TODAY couldn’t find any evidence of the number.

Our Fact Check Source:

Thank you for supporting our journalism.you can Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.

Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.