September 30, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:
Detroit – Michigan reported 6,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. 3,366.5 cases in 2 days.
Of the 100 deaths announced Wednesday, 50 were identified during a review of the records.
The Wednesday update brings the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan to 1,022,575, including 20,998 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,015,802 cases and 20,898 deaths. As of monday..
Tests increased to about 30,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 9.32% as of WednesdayDue to the increased test volume, it is slightly less than the previous week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.
Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 2,935 on Wednesday-the highest since early May. The average death toll for the seven days on Wednesday was 32. The state fatality rate is 2.1%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 77,100 on Monday.
Michigan Reported is more than 9.9 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Wednesday 67.7% of residents 16 years and older Received at least one dose 59.1% of 16 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.
According to Johns Hopkins University 43 million cases Reported in the United States More than 693,000 dead Reported by a virus. Over 6 billion vaccine doses worldwide Including, administered 389 million times Only in the United States.
In the world, It has been confirmed that 232.9 million people are infected. And more 4.7 million people have died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.
Coronavirus heading:
look: Chart: Scope of Michigan COVID Vaccine
look: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Michigan adopts new definition of school COVID generation and raises threshold
Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of school outbreaks for COVID-19, which raises the threshold from two school-related cases to three.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) meaning From the State and Regional Epidemiologist Council- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.
Please check this out for details.
Influenza is expected to circulate more than this year due to less COVID precautions
in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.
Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.
However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.
Detroit Begins Schedule for Third Administration of COVID Vaccination
Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third COVID-19 vaccination.
Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger the immune system in order to schedule a third dose appointment.
A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.
Please check this out for details.
MDHHS strongly recommends that “schools in Michigan require universal masking when students return.”
Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.
last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school building.
“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.
With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Please check this out for details.
The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks at school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.
The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
Michigan COVID-19th Case report after 16th August:
-
August 16-1,184 new cases
-
August 17, -1,345 new cases
-
August 18, -1,345 new cases
-
August 19-2,098 new cases
-
August 20-2,099 new cases
-
August 21-1,306 new cases
-
August 22-1,307 new cases
-
August 23-1,307 new cases
-
August 24-2,163 new cases
-
August 25-2,163 new cases
-
August 26-1,979 new cases
-
August 27-1,979 new cases
-
August 28-1,673 new cases
-
August 29-1,673 new cases
-
August 30, -1,674 new cases
-
August 31-2,247 new cases
-
September 1-2,2247 new cases
-
September 2-2,224 new cases
-
September 3-2,224 new cases
-
September 4, -1,578 new cases
-
September 5, -1,578 new cases
-
September 6, -1,578 new cases
-
September 7, -1,579 new cases
-
September 8-2,364 new cases
-
September 9-3,047 new cases
-
September 10-3,048 new cases
-
September 11-2,031 new cases
-
September 12-2,031 new cases
-
September 13-2,031 new cases
-
September 14-3,302 new cases
-
September 15-3,302 new cases
-
September 16-2,808 new cases
-
September 17-2,808 new cases
-
September 18-2,395 new cases
-
September 19-2,395 new cases
-
September 20-2,395 new cases
-
September 21-3,039 new cases
-
September 22-3,040 new cases
-
September 23-3,040 new cases
-
September 24-3,040 new cases
-
September 25-2,577 new cases
-
September 26-2,578 new cases
-
September 27-2,578 new cases
-
September 28-3,386 new cases
-
September 29-3,387 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after August 16th.
-
August 16-7 new deaths (8 in the last 3 days from important records)
-
August 17-23 new deaths
-
August 18-23 new deaths (15 in the last two days from important records)
-
August 19-18 new deaths
-
August 20-19 new deaths (13 in the last two days from important records)
-
August 21-4 new deaths
-
August 22-4 new deaths
-
August 23-2 new deaths (5 from the last 3 days from important records)
-
August 24-19 new deaths
-
August 25-19 new deaths (10 in the last two days from important records)
-
August 26-34 new deaths
-
August 27-35 new deaths (42 deaths in the last two days from important records)
-
August 28-9 new deaths
-
August 29-9 new deaths
-
August 30-8 new deaths (6 in the last 3 days from important records)
-
August 31-45 new deaths
-
September 1-46 new deaths (36 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 3-51 new deaths (28 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 4-7 new deaths
-
September 5-7 new deaths
-
September 6-7 new deaths
-
September 7-8 new deaths (10 from the last 4 days from important records)
-
September 8-51 new deaths (10 from important records)
-
September 9-30 new deaths
-
September 10-29 new deaths (44 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 11-10 new deaths
-
September 12-10 new deaths
-
September 13-9 new deaths (9 in the last 3 days from important records)
-
September 14-31 new deaths
-
September 15-31 new deaths (41 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 16-34 new deaths
-
September 17-34 dead (36 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 18-12 new deaths
-
September 19-12 new deaths
-
September 20-11 new deaths (9 in the last 3 days from important records)
-
September 21-40 new deaths
-
September 22-41 new deaths (52 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 23-41 new deaths
-
September 24-41 new deaths (56 in the last two days from important records)
-
September 25-12 new deaths
-
September 26-12 new deaths
-
September 27-11 new deaths (13 in the last 3 days from important records)
-
September 28-50 new deaths
-
September 29-50 new deaths (50 in the last two days from important records)
Coronavirus resource:
COVID-19 Discussion Forum:
Join the private space and discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.
