Miller County Health Unit still has influenza, COVID vaccine

Christian Yochum, coordinator of the Miller County Health Unit, has completed the flu shot of Long Radier at a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Four State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Texarkana, Ark — The Miller County Health Unit drive-through influenza vaccination clinic at Four State Fairgrounds on Wednesday was slowing down with lower vaccine doses than the previous year.

However, for those who missed this opportunity to get a flu shot or a COVID vaccine, the clinic has plenty of stock.

By about 3:30 pm, the nurse had been vaccinated against the flu about 160 times. This is a decrease from the previous year when about 400 vaccinations were given at the trade fair clinic. Authorities brought about 200 flu vaccines to the fair and were able to use more vaccines as needed.

“People are thinking about other things, so they may not be so interested in the flu,” said Sandra McGough, director of the Miller County Health Unit, which will begin retirement on Friday.

Authorities wanted an after-school or post-work rise to increase the number of vaccines given on Wednesday.

The driver passed through several checkpoints on the east side of the entertainment center. Then they went through the back of the building and stopped by the building between the two large bay doors to take a picture.

Ron Glazier heard about the event from his sister and decided to get a flu shot on the go.

Debra Brewer and her daughter Morgan Brewer said they were vaccinated against the flu each year by the Miller County Health Department.

“It’s very valuable to the community,” said Debra Brewer, adding that she and her daughter wanted to be safe rather than regret.

If you still need the flu vaccine or one of the three COVID vaccines, you can go to the 503 Walnut St clinic. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 4:30 pm. On Tuesdays, the clinic is open until 6 pm.

Walk-ins are welcome and flu shots are free.