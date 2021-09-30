Health
Miller County Health Unit still has influenza, COVID vaccine
Christian Yochum, coordinator of the Miller County Health Unit, has completed the flu shot of Long Radier at a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Four State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
Texarkana, Ark — The Miller County Health Unit drive-through influenza vaccination clinic at Four State Fairgrounds on Wednesday was slowing down with lower vaccine doses than the previous year.
However, for those who missed this opportunity to get a flu shot or a COVID vaccine, the clinic has plenty of stock.
By about 3:30 pm, the nurse had been vaccinated against the flu about 160 times. This is a decrease from the previous year when about 400 vaccinations were given at the trade fair clinic. Authorities brought about 200 flu vaccines to the fair and were able to use more vaccines as needed.
“People are thinking about other things, so they may not be so interested in the flu,” said Sandra McGough, director of the Miller County Health Unit, which will begin retirement on Friday.
Authorities wanted an after-school or post-work rise to increase the number of vaccines given on Wednesday.
The driver passed through several checkpoints on the east side of the entertainment center. Then they went through the back of the building and stopped by the building between the two large bay doors to take a picture.
Ron Glazier heard about the event from his sister and decided to get a flu shot on the go.
Debra Brewer and her daughter Morgan Brewer said they were vaccinated against the flu each year by the Miller County Health Department.
“It’s very valuable to the community,” said Debra Brewer, adding that she and her daughter wanted to be safe rather than regret.
If you still need the flu vaccine or one of the three COVID vaccines, you can go to the 503 Walnut St clinic. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 4:30 pm. On Tuesdays, the clinic is open until 6 pm.
Walk-ins are welcome and flu shots are free.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texarkanagazette.com/news/texarkana/story/2021/sep/30/not-over-long-shot-miller-county-health-unit-still-has-flu-covid-vaccine/890833/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]