New Bay County cases fell below 500 last week

Bay County — Bay County reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in months last week.

According to the latest statistics, the county reported a 38.4% reduction in new COVID-19 cases in a total of 351 new cases last week ending Sunday. This is the lowest number of new cases reported by the county, even before the massive surge in COVID-19 began in July across the state.

The county has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Last week, the county reported 570 new COVID-19 cases. This was a significant reduction from the 900 cases reported three weeks ago and less than the 1,132 new cases reported four weeks ago.

Throughout the pandemic, the county reported a total of 31,777 cases.

According to Florida Health Department statistics, 54% of county residents have been vaccinated since March 2020.

Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 54,109 new cases. This is a 28.8% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 75,998 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida was ranked 28th among the states where the coronavirus was the fastest to spread per capita. This is an analysis of the USA TODAY Network. Johns Hopkins University Data show. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 18.9% from the previous week, and 837,185 cases were reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 6.46% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 10 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Gulf County reported 34 cases last week. A week ago, 53 cases were reported. 2,955 cases have been reported through the pandemic.

Washington County reported 55 cases last week. A week ago, 99 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,479 cases have been reported.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

Throughout Florida, cases fell in 65 counties, the most in Palm Beach counties, from 4,588 cases a week ago to 2,929 cases. In Hillsborough County, there are 5,490 to 3,874 cases. In Orange County, the number ranged from 4,669 to 3,235.

Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 66.3% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 64%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Wednesday, Florida reported an additional 387,254 vaccinations, including 138,783 initial doses. Last week, the state gave 449,219 doses of vaccine, including 166,275 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 26,335,227 doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Hardee County, with 557 cases per 100,000 people per week. 444 Santa Rosa County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 7,248 cases. Broward County, 4,188 cases. Hillsborough County has 3,874 people.

In Florida, 2,340 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 2,468 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,582,807 people have been coronavirus-positive and 53,580 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,931,354 are positive and 688,032 are dead.