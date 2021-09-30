Health
A lump under your chest with a bra line: what you need to know
Finding a lump in your breast is alarming. Lumps can form anywhere on the chest, including under the braline chest.
Braline lumps can occur for the same reasons that they form elsewhere in the breast. Lumps can also occur due to irritation caused by a poorly fitted brassiere or underwire biting into your chest. Most lumps, including Braline’s breast lumps, are not a sign of breast cancer.
Read on to learn why bra lines form lumps and when you need to see a doctor.
There is probably a lump on the bra line for the same reason that there is a lump somewhere on the chest. Breast lumps have many causes, most not due to cancer. Lumps can occur for the following reasons:
- Liquid under the skin
- infection
- Extra fat cells
- Non-cancerous tumor
- cancer
It can also lead to injuries and lumps. The breast, like any other part of the body, responds to trauma. For example, recent surgical procedures or other chest injuries can cause hematomas. A hematoma is a pool of blood just below the skin that can create lumps.
You can probably identify these lumps by appearance and situation. However, other types of breast lumps can occur in the bra line.
Many types Breast lump Forming on or around the chest can also occur on the bra line.
Most breast lumps are not cancerous and many are not harmful. The types of lumps that can occur in bra lines are listed below.
abscess
NS Breast abscess A pocket of pus formed by infection. If you have an abscess, you may have other symptoms, such as:
- inflammation
- heat
- Warm skin
- Tired
- pain
An abscess can develop after a chest injury. Treatment is needed to clear the abscess and get rid of the infection.
Cyst
NS Breast cyst A sac filled with liquid.
Cysts can be tender and can change with the menstrual cycle. They tend to feel soft and smooth. However, when formed deep in the breast tissue, it can feel stiff.
They do not necessarily require treatment, but if they are causing discomfort, the doctor can eliminate or eliminate them.
Fibroadenoma
Fibroadenoma It is a type of non-cancerous tumor. They are painless and feel as smooth and mobile as rubber. The cause of these tumors is unclear. Fibroadenoma that causes pain can be surgically removed.
Lipoma
NS Lipoma Abnormal proliferation of fat cells just below the skin. They can grow anywhere, including on the chest. They tend to be soft and mobile. Lipomas are usually painless and tend to grow slowly. It does not require treatment, but can be removed surgically.
breast cancer
NS 2017 study Found to be most likely to develop cancerous breast tumors Upper and outer quadrants Thoracic. However, breast cancer can occur anywhere in the breast, including the bra line.
Cancerous lumps felt It’s too hard to move. NS
Breast cancer is easier to treat if it is diagnosed early.according to
Costochondritis and costochondritis
Costochondritis When Costochondritis A similar condition with inflammation of the costal cartilage joint. The costal cartilage joint is the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum or sternum. Both conditions can cause visible swelling and pain, especially when moving or applying pressure.
The causes are as follows:
- Chest tension due to severe cough
- Chest tension due to physical activity
- Chest injury
- infection
Both conditions can be treated with rest and medication to manage the pain.
A lump near the bra line may be harmless, but it’s still a good idea to have your doctor check for a new lump.A few Breast lumpEven if it is benign, it may require treatment. Contact your doctor as soon as possible in the following cases:
- The lump hurts
- The lump and the area around it are red or hot
- You also have a fever
- There are other symptoms such as skin wrinkles, nipple discharge, inverted nipples
- When I press it with my finger, the lump is hard and does not move
- The lump is changing or growing
- I have chest pain
Finding a lump in your breast can be a worry. Take a deep breath and relax. Keep in mind that the breasts are naturally lumpy and most breast lumps are not cancerous.
Here’s what to do next:
- Check your bra. Make sure your bra isn’t putting too much pressure under your chest. If you are wearing a wire bra, try switching to a different type. If your bra is causing irritation, you can choose to keep it no bra until you feel better.
- Please call a doctor. If you have a family doctor or OB-GYN, please contact us to make a reservation. Explain that you have found a lump in your breast and be sure to mention any other symptoms.
- Find a doctor. If you don’t have a doctor, ask someone you can trust for a referral. You can also find a directory of doctors through your local clinic, hospital, or health department. If you have health insurance, you can find a health care provider through your insurance company.Or you can visit health.gov To find a community health center in your area. Then contact and make a reservation.
- Mark the calendar. monthly Breast self-examination It can help you understand how your breasts usually feel. This can make future changes more noticeable.
- Make a note. Make a note of when you found the lump, what other symptoms you have, and if you noticed any changes before the test. List your medical history and the medications you are taking. It’s also helpful to write down your questions so you can ask them right away when you see your doctor.
Breast lumps can occur anywhere in either breast. It doesn’t make sense for the lump to be above or below the left breast and below the right breast.
In some cases, a doctor can make a diagnosis simply by examining the lump. This may be the case, for example, in the case of lipomas.
Often, additional tests are needed to make the diagnosis. Depending on your symptoms and physical examination, these may include:
If your doctor is a general practitioner, they may refer you to a specialist.
A lump under your chest at the bra line may be a simple problem with a non-conforming bra. However, breast lumps can occur for many reasons. Most breast cancer lumps are high in the breast, but they can also occur in the bra line.
If you have a new Breast lumpIt’s a good idea to see a doctor.
..
