Do Vitamin A Nasal Sprays Help Recover Covid’s Loss of Smell?Know what the experts say





A new medical trial in the United Kingdom is investigating whether vitamin A nasal drops can be given to Covid patients to relieve the loss of smell, a common symptom of infections. Postcovid patients.. The 12-week study by the University of East Anglia (UEA) aims to compare a group of volunteers who received vitamin A nasal drops with a group of volunteers who received the inactive nasal spray placebo.

According to a press statement from the research team, a previous study in Germany “showed a potential benefit” of vitamin A in the treatment of olfactory loss, and the study “showed the nasal tissue that this treatment was damaged by the virus.” The purpose is to “explore how it can be useful in repairing.” .. Volunteers are smelled like rotten eggs and roses for a “special brain scan” to determine if the smell can be repaired and detected. Brain activitySaid Carl Philpott, a medical professor at UEA. According to experts, vitamin A, or retinol, has many benefits, including skin, bone health, and even improvement. Vision.. February 1962 JAMA Network studies also mentioned how vitamin A helps restore the sense of smell. Can Vitamin A Nasal Sprays Help? (Representative image) (Photo: Getty Images / Sinkstock) According to Harvard Medical School, temporary loss of smell or anosmia is a major neurological symptom and one of Covid’s earliest and most commonly reported indicators. In particular, it is considered a better indicator of infection than common symptoms such as fever and cough. However, the underlying mechanism of sensory loss in Covid-19 patients was unclear. According to experts, vitamin therapy has been used to cure many illnesses for quite some time. Many doctors are now aware that antioxidants and other vitamins are beneficially used in a variety of conditions and are often recognized as complementary therapies associated with medication and other treatments. .. “Vitamin A is used to reduce complications of the following illnesses: malaria, HIV / AIDS, measles, and childbirth, diarrhea, vision, child development, skin disorders, infections, and other symptoms, “explained Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. Vitamin A drops are available in India, but Dr. Bajaj said, “We are waiting for the final results of a study to utilize it in patients.” However, Dr. Manoi Sharma, a senior internal medicine consultant at Fortis Hospital in Basant Kungji, New Delhi, said the view that a few drops of vitamin A could repair the activity of damaged odor pathways in the patient’s brain was incorrect and incorrect. Said. It is still backed up. “Honestly, I don’t think it will prove effective or useful for Covid patients, so I don’t want to comment on the same thing. I think the only thing that can help is precautionary measures.” Dr. Sharma said. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

..

