95 flu shots on Wednesday and hundreds more by appointment





In the COVID-19 pandemic, a fight against another virus, influenza, took place on Wednesday. By the end of the day, the drive-through clinic had received 95 doses of 4-valent influenza vaccine. Crawford County Public Health.. According to health commissioners, another 22 county residents were enrolled during the event and were able to return Thursday to receive either the high-dose or full-block flu vaccine. Influenza vaccination is possible by appointment The event could be the only drive-through clinic for influenza vaccination offered in the health sector this year, but patients may schedule access and vaccination times during the winter months. I can do it. According to Amy Ramirez, director of nursing at Crawford County Public Health, the vaccine is usually given every Thursday. “We call them and ask them to make an appointment,” Ramirez said. Each year, medical professionals predict which strains of influenza will be most prevalent during the next fall and winter, and plan vaccination plans accordingly. Each shot provides vaccination against multiple variations of the influenza virus. “There are three and four valences,” Ramirez said. “We always get four valences.” She and other nurses in the health department recommend that patients be vaccinated against the flu as early as possible, as the antibodies last throughout the flu season. more:Creepy featuring candies, games and bike raffle at O’Mirror Park The nurse added that anyone vaccinated with the COVID vaccine could be vaccinated against the flu that day. I don’t think it will take long to get the vaccine. Most insurance covers vaccine costs Medical professionals cannot say for sure how harsh this winter’s flu season will be. Few cases of viral infections have been reported last year. Ramirez attributed it to the special precautions people had taken against the COVID pandemic: wearing masks, keeping distance from strangers, and washing their hands frequently. more:Oktoberfest returns to Gallyon this weekend to bring entertainment to everyone These practices have been largely relaxed, and she believes the next flu season will be more normal than last time. On paper, the flu epidemic may seem less serious than COVID, but it can actually get worse. Many people get the flu because they don’t tell their doctors. “We only report cases of influenza that are hospitalized. We use COVID to report all numbers,” Ramirez said. “But people still have the flu.” more:View Cyrus Wraps Night October Cruises Collected For Children’s Toys The cost of each vaccine depends on the type of vaccine the patient wants to administer. However, most insurance companies pay for vaccinations, so most people pay almost nothing for flu shots. Call Crawford County Public Health (419-562-5871) for more information or to schedule a flu shot. [email protected] 419-564-3508 Twitter: @zachtuggle

