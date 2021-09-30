Antidepressants: A study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that even those who are thinking of trying can be very difficult to stop.





A study of British patients with a long history of depression reveals how difficult it is to stop dosing, even for those who feel good enough to try. More than half of the participants who gradually discontinued antidepressants relapsed within a year. In contrast, those who continued on regular medication during the study had a low recurrence rate of nearly 40%. Both groups were taking common antidepressants daily and felt healthy enough to recover from a recent depressive attack and consider quitting the drug. Previous studies have also shown that recurrence is common, and an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine study recommends lifelong medication for some patients who have had several previous seizures. It suggests that there is a possibility. Counseling and behavioral therapy are other options for those who want to stop antidepressants. Studies have shown that combining these treatments with medication can help many people. In a government-sponsored study, few UK patients received any psychological treatment. The UK’s National Health Service provides it, but it is difficult to access due to the long waiting times for treatment, said Gemma Lewis, a researcher at the University of London and lead author of the study. According to Lewis, the patients in this study were being treated for depression by a general primary care physician in the United Kingdom. Depression is a mood disorder that includes persistent and debilitating sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in normal activities. According to the World Health Organization, it affects about 5% of adults worldwide. Reported rates are slightly lower in the United Kingdom and higher in the United States. But different ways of assessing depression make it difficult to compare countries, Lewis said. The survey enrolled 478 people in four cities in the United Kingdom, most of them middle-aged white women. All were taking a common class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. This includes drugs known under the brand names Prozac and Zoloft. Half were randomly assigned and the drug was gradually discontinued. Others did not change the drug. It is unclear if similar results will be achieved with other patients taking other antidepressants. Although 56% of patients who discontinued medication relapsed during the study, Lewis noted that a significant proportion, including most patients taking antidepressants, did not relapse. “Many people want to continue using antidepressants, and this treatise shows that it’s a good decision for many,” says Lewis. Dr. Jeffrey Jackson of Milwaukee’s Veterans Medical Center, who wrote the accompanying editorial, said the findings were important but disappointing. However, he also suggested that antidepressant discontinuation is possible for some patients. “I consider discontinuing antidepressant treatment after at least 6 months of remission in patients with a single depressive attack, especially those with episodes caused by life events such as the loss of a loved one. I encourage you to do that, “Jackson wrote in an editorial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/9/30/22702293/antidepressants-stopping-depression-new-england-journal-medicine-university-college-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos