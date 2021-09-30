More than 18,000 Northamptonshire women missed an important breast cancer screening a year before the pandemic, figures say





More than 18,000 women missed potentially life-saving breast screening appointments Northamptonshire The numbers show the year leading up to the coronavirus pandemic. When Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October this year, experts are urging women across the UK to check for signs and symptoms of the disease and look for women who are eligible for regular screening invitations. .. The NHS Breast Screening Program invites women between the ages of 50 and 71 to receive a mammogram (x-ray) designed to detect cancer that is too small to see or feel every three years. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0163%"/> Breast cancer awareness month is October. According to the latest NHS Digital figures available, 78% of eligible women in Northamptonshire participated in regular screening from April 2019 to March 2020. In other words, about 18,913 people were not up-to-date. The ratio was the same as the previous year. This meant that health services in the region achieved the country’s minimum target of 70%, but below the 80% that the NHS states that all services should aim. Baroness Delyth Morgan, CEO of the charity Breast Cancer Now, said the recent decline in screening uptake across the UK was already a “concern” before the pandemic, a coronavirus-related turmoil. She states: “We must do everything we can to increase the number of women invited to breast screening, including textual reminders, more convenient bookings, and increased awareness of the program.” “There are some risks to be aware of when screening, but we recommend that women attend the appointment if invited, including during a pandemic.” Baroness Morgan attended the NHS and Public Health England and urged women to seek medical attention if they noticed abnormal breast changes. Professor Anne Mackie, PHE’s Screening Director, said: “Early detection of cancer means that treatment is likely to be successful. “Screening is a personal choice, but we are analyzing barriers that discourage some groups of women.” Breast screening is estimated to save 1,300 lives each year across the UK, but only 69% of women who provided screening nationwide in 2019-20 provided it compared to 71% in the previous year. I accepted. Various numbers were shown in the same year, with approximately 9,500 women dying from breast cancer across the UK and more than 17,700 women over the age of 45 detecting cancer. The latest three-year local government-level PHE figures show that between 2017 and 2019, 232 breast cancer deaths occurred in women in Northamptonshire between the ages of 75. That’s 23 for every 100,000 women in this age group. Through community interventions and the implementation of PHE screening inequality strategies, the government is currently working to ensure that screening inclusion is equal across the country. A NHS spokeswoman said medical services were open and added that it was “essential” for people to participate in breast screening when invited. A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health said it is offering a record investment to address the pandemic-affected untreated portion and provide an additional 9 million checks, scans, and operations. “Most cancer services have returned to pre-pandemic levels and nearly 500,000 people were tested for cancer in June and July, some of the highest numbers ever.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/health/more-than-18000-northamptonshire-women-missed-vital-breast-cancer-screenings-in-year-before-pandemic-figures-reveal-3402872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos