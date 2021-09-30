Progression of CV risk with reversal of obesity “slows or stops”







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: sauce: Abstract by Smith M et al. 84. Place of presentation: Annual Meeting of the European Diabetes Foundation. September 27-October 1, 2021 (virtual conference). Disclosure: Smith has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Analysis of the data shows that adults who shift from obesity to a healthy weight can reverse the progression of cardiovascular risk if they continue to smoke, especially if they quit smoking. Past obese American adult CV risk factors Current obesity Researchers also discovered the risk of diabetes, along with those who always had a healthy weight, but not hypertension or dyslipidemia, but the risk of diabetes decreased with weight loss, It remained higher than those who had never experienced obesity. Smith Statistical epidemiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at St. George University School of Medicine in Grenada.

“Obesity damage persists, but when obesity ceases, it can slow down or stop.” Maia P. Smith, PhD, MS, A statistical epidemiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the University of St. George School of Medicine in Grenada told Healio. “It’s like smoking.” Never “is better than” ever “, but” quit “is better than” now. ” Both prevention and reversal can improve health. “ Smith et al. Analyzed data from 20,271 adults who participated in the 1999-2013 National Health and Nutrition Examination Wave, showing current obesity (n = 13,710), always healthy weight (n = 6,235), and past It was hierarchized into three groups of obesity (n = 6,235). n = 326). The researchers compared groups for the prevalence of hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes. The model was tailored to age, gender, smoking and race. The data was presented at a virtual conference of the European Diabetes Research Association. Within the cohort, past obese participants were older than participants who had never experienced obesity or are now more likely to smoke due to obesity, with smoking rates of 36%, 24%, and 19%, respectively. was. In the adjusted model, the incidence of hypertension and dyslipidemia in past obese adults was similar to that of non-obese participants, with ORs of 1.08 and 1.13, respectively (1.13).P Both are .01). However, Risk of diabetes Previously obese adults were nearly three times larger than healthy-weight adults (OR = 2.93; P .01), although the risk of diabetes was still low compared to current obese adults (OR = 7.53; P .01). Participants in current obesity were also three times more likely to develop hypertension (OR = 3.14; P .01) and dyslipidemia (OR = 3.11; P .01) Compared to healthy weight adults. “Clinicians need to consider not only their current weight, but also their weight history when assessing their risk of illness,” Smith told Healio. “These findings are combined with previous findings. [research] Regarding body size awareness, we suggest that weight management counseling should be part of standard care for all overweight and obese people. They may not know the risks they are taking, and this study shows that they have the option of reversing many of those risks. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20210929/cv-risk-progression-slowed-or-stopped-with-obesity-reversal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos