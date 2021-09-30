Health
CDC directors say pregnant women’s deaths from US Covid peaked in August
Pregnant women undergoing ultrasound
Kemal Ildilim | E + | Getty Images
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that pregnant women’s Covid-19 deaths reached a record high of 21 in August, encouraging pregnant women to vaccinate against the virus.
She said that only 31% of pregnant women nationwide are vaccinated, even though pregnant women in Covid are more likely to experience dangerous symptoms that endanger the health of their babies.Warrensky’s comment is from the CDC Health recommendations To vaccinate pregnant women to reduce their risk of developing severe cases of Covid.
“Pregnant women with covid are more likely to have a premature or stillbirth than pregnant women without covid,” Warrensky said in a presentation to the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “And this shows a huge amount of evidence that pregnant women are at high risk for Covid-19 and babies are also at high risk.”
More than 120,000 pregnant women have been diagnosed with Covid in the United States, and Walensky added that more than 5,000 pregnant women are participating in the agency’s vaccine safety monitoring program.About half of the people surveyed Pfizer Vaccine, about 44% got Modern About 5% Johnson & Johnson..
By studying the participants, Walensky said the CDC was able to determine that the Covid vaccine did not affect the increased likelihood of miscarriage. CDC staff Expand those findings Reported a 12.8% risk of miscarriage by 2020 at a September 22 meeting of the authorities’ Vaccine Advisory BoardNS Week of pregnancy for 2,456 pregnant individuals vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.
The risk of miscarriage measured in the study is consistent with the risk of normal miscarriage after adjusting the age of the mother, officials said. However, unvaccinated pregnant women are more than twice as likely to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation when contracting with Covid, Walensky added.
The CDC also investigated 1,634 babies born to mothers immune to Covid and reported 45 birth defects. This is similar to babies born to healthy mothers. There were also 99 preterm infants, 45 thought to have a small gestational age, and 158 needed intensive care. Authorities found no evidence of a cluster of rare types or birth defects.
Researchers at the Health Partners Institute also told the CDC’s advisory board that the Covid vaccine has nothing to do with stillbirth. Pregnant women vaccinated against Covid resulted in 11,300 stillbirths and 26 stillbirths between December and July, according to an analysis of the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink. The majority of stillbirths in this study were due to placental complications, obstetric complications, and maternal complications.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/30/cdc-director-says-us-covid-deaths-among-pregnant-women-peaked-in-august.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]