CDC directors say pregnant women’s deaths from US Covid peaked in August

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that pregnant women’s Covid-19 deaths reached a record high of 21 in August, encouraging pregnant women to vaccinate against the virus.

She said that only 31% of pregnant women nationwide are vaccinated, even though pregnant women in Covid are more likely to experience dangerous symptoms that endanger the health of their babies.Warrensky’s comment is from the CDC Health recommendations To vaccinate pregnant women to reduce their risk of developing severe cases of Covid.

“Pregnant women with covid are more likely to have a premature or stillbirth than pregnant women without covid,” Warrensky said in a presentation to the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “And this shows a huge amount of evidence that pregnant women are at high risk for Covid-19 and babies are also at high risk.”

More than 120,000 pregnant women have been diagnosed with Covid in the United States, and Walensky added that more than 5,000 pregnant women are participating in the agency’s vaccine safety monitoring program.About half of the people surveyed Pfizer Vaccine, about 44% got Modern About 5% Johnson & Johnson..

By studying the participants, Walensky said the CDC was able to determine that the Covid vaccine did not affect the increased likelihood of miscarriage. CDC staff Expand those findings Reported a 12.8% risk of miscarriage by 2020 at a September 22 meeting of the authorities’ Vaccine Advisory BoardNS Week of pregnancy for 2,456 pregnant individuals vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.

The risk of miscarriage measured in the study is consistent with the risk of normal miscarriage after adjusting the age of the mother, officials said. However, unvaccinated pregnant women are more than twice as likely to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation when contracting with Covid, Walensky added.