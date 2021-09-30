Lose weight and monitor waist size to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes Often associated with overweight, slim people can also develop the disease.

These patients with a normal classification of obesity index have a “very good chance” to enter remission by losing a significant amount of weight — 10% -15% of the body weight they are currently weighing. , Researchers said at the European Association’s annual meeting this week for the study of diabetes.

Early findings were a preview of a small study scheduled to end next year. According to lead researcher Roy Taylor, two-thirds of the 12 participants were in remission.

“Unlike overweight people, people of normal weight are usually not advised to lose weight before being given diabetes and insulin,” said a professor of medicine and metabolism at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. Said Taylor. In the statement..

“This must be a wake-up call to the doctor.”

Other things Taylor said have received a lot of attention. As a rule of thumb, a person’s waist size should be the same as when he was 21 years old. So, “if you can’t fit in the same size pants right now, you’re at risk of developing type 2 diabetes because you’re too fat, even if you’re not overweight,” he said.

Dr. Robert Gabey, Chief Science and Medical Officer of the American Diabetes Association, called it a “probably a little too simple” method. But in general, if a person’s waist circumference increases significantly— 35 inches or more for women, 40 inches or more for men — It puts them at risk of diabetes.

“Certainly for most Americans, expressing some concern about people’s weight is not necessarily a bad message,” Gabey said today.

Most people Type 2 diabetes —Illnesses where the body does not use insulin properly and blood sugar levels are too high — Part of the cause is obesity.

However, about 10% of people with type 2 diabetes have a healthy BMI. Risks vary by race and ethnicity. The prevalence of disease in this group was 5% for Caucasians, 10% for Asians and Native Americans / Alaska, 13% for Hispanics, 13.5% for Blacks, and 18% for Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders. , Research found..

Theoretically, each person has a “personal fat threshold,” beyond which fat accumulates in harmful areas of the body, which can lead to type 2 diabetes even if you are lean.It has been pointed out that internal fat around the pancreas and liver may be one of the reasons people with normal BMI develop the disease. UK diabetes, A charity that funded the research.

“We found that the fat in the abdominal cavity around the organs, which we call visceral fat, is the most effective fat to cause insulin resistance,” Gabbay added.

As part of a new study, we asked 12 men and women with type 2 diabetes, normal weight, and an average BMI of 24.5 to eat only 800 calories a day for two weeks. Their diet consisted primarily of low-calorie soups, shakes, and non-starch vegetables.

At the end of the two weeks, according to the British Diabetes Society, they went into maintenance for about a month and gradually returned to their normal diet, with the goal of not losing weight.

They repeated this pattern up to 3 times until they lost 10% to 15% of their body weight.

Researchers reported that eight of the 12 participants achieved remission of type 2 diabetes. On average, people in the study lost 18 pounds and reduced body fat from 33% to 27%. Scans showed that the amount of fat in their organs was also reduced.

Gabbay pointed out that it is too early to draw conclusions from the results, as it is preliminary data from a very small study. However, he said, this type of weight loss in the early stages of the disease could lead to remission based on previous studies conducted on obese people. The challenge is to lose that much weight and lose weight.

NS Very low calorie diet Kristin Kirkpatrick, chief nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness & Preventive Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, said it would be difficult to stick to what was used in this study.

“This is my fear of this approach. Weight loss does occur in the short term, which is likely to improve biomarkers, but is difficult to maintain in the long term and can lead to weight recovery. There is sex, “she said.

Kirkpatrick added that tolerating more calories and making them of higher quality could be more sustainable.

She also didn’t like to worry about fitting jeans from a young age.

“We need to focus on what makes sense for better health in real time. Focusing on what is currently possible may be better for long-term sustainability. “Hmm,” she said.