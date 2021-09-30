Increased overdose of non-fatal drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic

news release

September 30, 2021

Minnesota hospitals report an increasing trend of non-fatal overdose, reflecting fatal overdose data

Anyone who uses the drug can improve their health and wellness, including more than 14,000 Minnesota who were overdose in hospitals in 2020. In fact, in 2020, 14 non-fatal overdose cases were reported for each death from overdose of Minnesota residents. ..

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported an 18% increase in non-fatal emergency department-treated drug overdose in 2020 compared to 2019. Non-fatal overdose increased from 6,196 in 2019 to 7,290 in 2020. They were involved in 57% of emergency department visits for non-fatal overdose.

“Reports on non-fatal overdose in Minnesota remind us that so many lives are tragically affected by the use of substances,” said Jan Malcolm, director of health at Minnesota. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been the world’s largest public health problem for almost two years, but other imminent public health problems remain unresolved. The opioid epidemic continues to be widespread, continuous and comprehensive. It is necessary to take measures to prevent and respond to excessive drug intake. “

The harm of drug overdose is another area of ​​health, and the inequality experienced by the color community is greater among the Minnesota color community as a result of systematic racism and its health effects. It contributes to the burden. Data show that American Indians are nine times more likely to experience a less fatal overdose than white Minesotan. Black Minesotans experienced a non-fatal overdose three times more likely than white Minesotans.

“As with fatal overdose data, we find that the population most affected by systemic racism is more likely to be affected by substance use,” said MDH’s overdose supervisor. One Dana Farley said. “Recovery is more likely to be successful when communities are involved. Systematic racism and lack of access to recovery resources are hampering many Minnesota recovery efforts. The Department of Health is working to expand the work of community partners to provide the support people need on their recovery journey. “

Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, is a life-saving drug that can be used to reverse the effects of opioids during overdose. Naloxone can be carried by anyone and is available from many sources in Minnesota.

“As long as someone is alive, they have access to treatment resources and enable recovery. Preventive efforts such as naloxone distribution and links to care are promising practices that can save many lives. ”

Details and location Naloxone You can find it on the MDH website.Read more about non-fatal overdose Non-Fatal Emergency Department Visit for Drug Overdose of Minnesota Residents 2016-2020 (PDF) report.visit MDH Drug Overdose Dashboard To learn more about overdose data, opioid emergency response, life-saving naloxone, and prevention of drug demand.

