COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths reported





Charleston, West Virginia (WSAZ)-As of September 30, 2021, there were 13,736 active COVID-19 cases across the state, as reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 3,670 deaths resulting from COVID-19. DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man in Logan County, a 50-year-old man in Logan County, a 72-year-old man in Brooke County, a 75-year-old man in Logan County, and a 73-year-old man. An old man in Marion County, a 75-year-old man in Berkeley County, a 61-year-old man in Wood County, an 87-year-old woman in Marion County, a 65-year-old man in Mercer County, an old woman in 87-year-old Morgan County, 52 years old in Harrison County. Male, 73-year-old man in Kanawa County, 78-year-old man in Harrison County, 82-year-old woman in Jefferson County, 73-year-old Calhorn County old man, Wetzel County 51-year-old man, Morgan County 80-year-old woman , 51-year-old woman in Tyler County, 62-year-old woman in Hampshire County, 95-year-old man in Morgan County, 46-year-old man in Wetzel County, 76-year-old woman in Nicholas County, 94-year-old man in Monroe County, Jackson A 78-year-old woman in the county, a 71-year-old woman in Mason County, a 74-year-old man in Mingo County, and a 76-year-old woman in Wetzel County. The total number of deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of ongoing data adjustments with the official death certificate by the Public Health Service includes an 86-year-old woman in Wayne County. The total number of cases reported in West Virginia is 240,459, and the number of reported cases of the COVID-19 mutant Celta is 3,353. The 31 counties are color coded as red on the county alert system map. https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR) 972 West Virginia residents are in hospitals fighting COVID symptoms, 281 are in the ICU, and 188 are currently on ventilator. Of the eligible population, 64% have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 56% have been fully vaccinated against the virus. 223,053 people have recovered from the state’s COVID-19 complications. Current active cases by county: Barber (106), Berkeley (774), Boon (206), Braxton (144), Brooke (89), Cabel (766), Calhorn (32), Clay (38), Doddridge (38) 65), Fayette (300), Gilmer (35), Grant (105), Greenbrier (296), Hampshire (153), Hancock (236), Hardy (83), Harrison (773), Jackson (257), Jefferson (298), Canauha (1,070), Lewis (195), Lincoln (144), Logan (303), Marion (590), Marshall (222), Mason (181), McDowell (231), Mercer (562), Minerals (277), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (205), Ohio (197), Pendleton (36), Pleasant (70), Pocahontas (33) , Preston (365), Putnam (471), Raleigh (542), Randolph (102), Ritchie (102), Roan (146), Summers (102), Taylor (135), Tucker (30), Tyler (108) , Ohio (209), Wayne (414), Webster (47), Wetzel (149), Wort (64), Wood (722), Wyoming (171). To find the cumulative number of cases by county, please visit: www.coronavirus.wv.gov Can be sorted by county[累積概要]Check the tab. West Virginia residents over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, please visit: vaccinate.wv.gov Or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginia citizens over the age of 12 who have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second time. doitforbabydog.wv.gov.. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. all rights reserved.

