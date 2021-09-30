Now make these four changes to lower your blood pressure, new research encourages





If you deal with treatment-resistant hypertension, you will probably be interested in learning that study disclosed in American Heart Association journal circulation By making four important changes to your lifestyle you can Lower blood pressure.. Researchers at Duke University School of Medicine examined 140 adults with resistant hypertension and prescribed it in a study called the Treatment of Resistant Hypertension (TRIUMPH) using lifestyle changes to promote health. I have discovered that I need to continue taking the medicines I have been given.People who need to lower their blood pressure have been able to lower their blood pressure by participating in regular aerobic exercise in nature, losing weight, and reducing salt in their food. Related: Dangerous side effects of high blood pressure Beyond that, people with hypertension also dash (Diet to stop high blood pressure) A diet that contains plenty of fat-free fruits, vegetables, and dairy products and avoids salt. American Heart Association Volunteer Expert Bethany Barone GibbsThe PhD, Associate Professor of Health and Human Development and Clinical and Translation Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh, said: Instead, eat this! Positive results were seen when participants made modest lifestyle changes.This is they Losing 5-10% of body weight, adding about 1,000 steps to daily life, demonstrating “higher adherence to a DASH-style diet”. “These lifestyle changes can bring many other health benefits besides blood pressure, including mood improvement, sleep, musculoskeletal health, glucose control, and lipid loss,” Gibbs said. , We can further enhance the benefits. “ John MartinezMD, a primary care sports medicine physician, said, “In this group, physicians can make positive impacts on the patient’s health, so doctors make changes to the patient’s lifestyle, regardless of the severity of the illness. It shows that we need to continue to promote. You can reduce the number of medications a patient needs to take. ” However, Rachel Fine, MS, RD, CSSD, Registered Dietitian and Owner To point nutritionAddresses some concerns she has about the general recommendations of the article for weight loss. “Although it is normal in our culture, a restrictive diet puts unnecessary stress on consumers,” she says. “Also, Perceived weight disgraceAs you can see from the language of the article, the stress level increases. “ To see if this approach is right for you, Anthony Puopolo, MD, and RexMD, Patient needs to open a conversation with [their] With a doctor or nutritionist [they] You will be able to start lowering your blood pressure naturally. “ As a senior author of the study, James A. Blumenthal, Ph.D. The most important point from this study is It’s never too late to start choosing a healthy lifestyle that will help lower your blood pressure levels. “Adopting a healthy lifestyle has enormous benefits, even for people who are taking three or more antihypertensive drugs but still have elevated blood pressure,” says Blumenthal. Please be sure to read for details One breakfast drink that lowers your blood pressure, says nutritionist..Then don’t forget Sign up for the newsletter!!

