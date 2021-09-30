A man with amputated legs after Covid-19 complications says it was “stupid” not to be vaxxed





A Texas man amputated his legs after getting Covid-19, which leads to sepsis.

56-year-old Pepe Forina had problems with existing blood vessels that were vulnerable to complications.

Forino said “stupidity” prevented him from being vaccinated and warned others to learn from him.

For other stories, www.BusinessInsider.co.za.. A man who survived Covid-19 but lost both legs in the process blamed “stupidity” for his decision not to be vaccinated. Pepe Forina, 56, who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, lost her legs due to sepsis after being admitted to Covid-19. Texas local news station KRGV reported. “I looked at my feet and my feet were black,” Folino said, the outlet reported. Asked why he wasn’t vaccinated, he said, “It’s basically stupid, I didn’t believe it.” According to KGRV, “it’s a choice, a choice I’ve made poorly,” Forina said. “Learn from me, and I hope you won’t be in the same situation as I am.” The Covid-19 vaccine is very well known Reduces the risk of death from hospitalization or illness. You can see the picture of Forina in the tweet below. On August 9, two weeks after being admitted to a hospital in Edinburg, Texas, Forina’s family received a call saying they might not be able to go to the hospital overnight, according to KGRV. Forina, who suffers from diabetes-related peripheral vascular disease, survived but amputated her leg on her knee after suffering from sepsis. Every ValleyCentral.com.. According to Valley Central, the decision to amputate his leg was “very easy” because the alternative was death. “He shouldn’t be alive,” Federico Vallejo, a doctor at DHR Health Hospital where Forina was treated, told the outlet. “The odds were against him. It’s actually very surprising that he recovered.” Vallejo warned that it is not uncommon for patients like Forina to have this type of complication. Forina said he was alive and happy after thinking the illness was trying to kill him, KGRV reported. Make the most of our site We will notify you by email on weekdays. Move to Business Insider front page For more stories.

