Growing up with sickle cell disease is shaping Nancy’s future

Imagine looking perfectly healthy while managing life-threatening conditions. Most people who meet Nancy Blankson never know what she has. Sickle cell disease (SCD).. Her symptoms do not look easy. She says it’s a challenge she lives every day with a regular pain crisis, and sometimes it can be virtually intolerable. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst Jr. chose to turn negative into positive. She intends to pursue a medical career. That way she can provide the same kind of support and encouragement she receives. Sickle cell disease program Dana-Farber / Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center team.

“They make me feel more than a person with sickle cell disease,” she says.

Navigate pain

Born in Ghana, West Africa, Nancy was diagnosed with SCD at the age of five. SCD is a hereditary blood disease in which red blood cells, which look like a farm tool called a sickle, bend in a C shape. These sickle cells block small blood vessels, reduce the oxygen supply to tissues, and cause intolerable pain.

“When I lived in Ghana, I was often in danger of pain, which is strange because Ghana seems to be triggered by hot and cold weather. Currently, Massachusetts. I don’t have them very often because I live in, but when they come, it gets much more intense. “

Nancy frequently experienced pain when she was young and lived in Ghana.

Merriam-Webster’s favored definition of a crisis is “a difficult or dangerous situation that requires serious attention.” This is a summary of how Nancy describes the pain she experiences during sickle cell disease. “It starts slowly. At first, it looks like something you can handle, but then it becomes intolerable. Every time you breathe in, you have a sharp stinging pain.”

According to her, the pain can last for a day or two, or even a week. That means warm compresses, 24-hour dosing, and her latest home remedy, green tea, which she finds and relaxes. “Wow, it must be a miracle drug,” Nancy’s hematologist jokes. Dr. Matt Heaney, Director of Dana-Farber / Boston Children’s Sickle Cell Program.

Dr. Heaney has been a doctor of Nancy’s sickle cell disease since he was 12 years old, consistent with his family’s arrival in the United States. During that time, there were only three pain crises. “It’s pretty good for people with sickle cell disease,” she says. She attributed her health to the right diet, good luck, and the team of sickle cell disease.

Support beyond SCD

The sickle cell team not only helped Nancy manage her condition and tackle the pain crisis, but also helped her understand her condition. “I remember when I first started going to Dr. Heaney,” Nancy recalls. “He will ask me,’Do you know what sickle cells are? Do you know what’s happening in your blood?” And I answered incorrectly. If he let me know. “

In recent years, Nancy has begun to pursue a medical career.

Over the years, Nancy has become more intrigued about the medical field. In 2019, her curiosity led her to an OB / GYN shadowing experience at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Claire Welch, Social workers in the sickle cell program helped promote. This experience further motivated Nancy to become a doctor. “I can’t explain in words how grateful I am for that experience.”

Both Dr. Heaney and Dr. Welch have defended Nancy’s scholars. They wrote a recommendation in support of her application for the Baccalaureate MD Pathway Program at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. She participated in the first phase this spring.

Become MD

In addition to working as a mentor at UMass Amherst’s Future Health Leaders Network, a research leader at Christ Group’s Brothers and Sisters, and a conversation partner at the Five College Consortium, she created a lesson plan to educate others about Ghanaians. I am. Culture, Nancy has already set her goals for medical school.

It is unclear whether she will pursue hematology or obstetrics and gynecology. What is clear is this: “She will be a good health provider,” says Dr. Heeney. “She shows both intelligence and empathy.” Welch couldn’t agree anymore. “At the heart of her, Nancy is enthusiastic about learning and working to give back.”

If she pursues hematology, Nancy is pretty sure she will want to help others with sickle cell disease. “Through my own experience, I think I can better understand them and see them as a whole, as Dr. Heeney and Claire do for me.”

