Illinois reports the first human case of rabies since 1954 | Top Story

Springfield, Illinois (WREX) —The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the diagnosis today after a laboratory test. In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s woke up to a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual was advised that post-exposure rabies treatment should be initiated, but declined. A month later, individuals began to experience symptoms consistent with rabies, such as neck pain, headaches, difficulty controlling their arms, numbness in their fingers, and difficulty speaking. After that, the individual died. People who came into contact with personal secretions were evaluated and received prophylactic treatment for rabies as needed. “Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH. “But there are life-saving treatments for individuals who seek care immediately after being exposed to rabies animals. If you suspect you may have rabies, seek medical attention immediately and your health care provider. And follow the recommendations of public health authorities. “ Rabies cases in the United States are rare and only one to three cases are reported each year, but exposure to rabies remains common, with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving a post-exposure vaccination series each year. I am. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and ultimately causes brain disease and death. Without prophylactic treatment, rabies is usually fatal. “Sadly, the incident emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness of the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” said Mark Pfister, Secretary-General of the Lake County Health Department. “In the United States, rabies is rarely transmitted. However, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, so exposed people receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible. Is essential. “ Bats are the most commonly identified species of rabies in Illinois. Wildlife experts have found bat colonies in the homes of dead individuals. People usually know that they have been bitten by a bat, but the teeth of the bat are very small and the bite marks can be difficult to see. If you’re near a bat and you’re not sure if it’s exposed (for example, if you wake up and find a bat in the room), don’t let go of the bat as it needs to be properly captured for rabies testing. .. Contact your doctor or local health department to determine if you may have rabies and if you need preventative treatment. Call for care and management of your local animals to safely get rid of bats. If the bat is available for testing and the result is negative, no prophylactic treatment is required. The only way to identify rabies in bats is by laboratory testing. You can’t tell just by looking at whether a bat has rabies. So far this year, 30 bats have tested positive for rabies in Illinois. More than 1,000 bats are tested for rabies each year in Illinois due to potential exposure. About 3% of the tested bats are rabies-positive.

